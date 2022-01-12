Former Tusculum standout Dee Alford signs with the Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA (WJHL) – Coming off the heels of an impressive season with the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, former Tusculum defensive back Dee Alford signed with the Falcons on Monday.

The former Pioneer was named to the Canadian Football League All-Star team last season while also being named the teams Most Outstanding Rookie and helping the Blue Bombers to their second-straight Grey Cup.

Alford plays for the Greeneville squad from 2016-2019 in which he led the SAC with 20 passes defended (T4th in NCAA II) including his team-best five interceptions (3rd SAC / 25th in NCAA II) and 15 pass break-ups.

His 40 career passes defended are a Tusculum record, while his 195 career interception return yards were also TU-best. His 10 career interceptions are third in the school record book while his 50 career punt returns and 547 punt return yards are both the third-most in school history. Alford finished his career with a 10.94 punt return average, which is the fourth-best in TU history.

Alford was one of 17 additions inked by the Falcons with reserve-future contracts. These deals bind these players to the Atlanta club, giving them an opportunity to compete for a place on next season’s 53-man roster during the offseason program and training camp.

