These Are Mainers’ Top 15 Favorite Brunch Spots in Portland

Since 2020, Maine restaurants have been able to sell booze to-go. This isn't entirely new to us at this point. Probably all of us at some point or other since the pandemic began, have gotten an adult beverage to go, with whatever takeout meal we might be picking up. But it's had to go back before state legislature a couple of times to be renewed for businesses to keep offering it.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO