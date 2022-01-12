Parquet Courts Share New Song “Watching Strangers Smile,” Perform It on Ellen: Watch

How many times have you seen it? On Thursday, the Baby Shark Dance music video set a YouTube record. The video, which was released in June 2016, has officially become the first video ever to hit a whopping 10 billion views on YouTube, making it the most-viewed video in the history of the site, according to creators The Pinkfong Co. The 10 billion threshold was surpassed on Thursday. As of 7 a.m., the video has 10,002,749,119 views, to be exact. It surpassed Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” as the most-watched video YouTube in November 2020 — Baby Shark now has 2.3 billion more...

