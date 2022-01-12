ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

IMAGE OF THE DAY: NASA’s Hubble Telescope Captures Leak Within Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole

spacecoastdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NASA) – Our Milky Way’s central black hole has a leak. This supermassive black hole looks like it still has the vestiges of a blowtorch-like jet dating back several thousand years. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope hasn’t...

spacecoastdaily.com

BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Footage From The First-Ever Probe to Touch The Sun Will Leave You Speechless

Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
ASTRONOMY
#Hubble Space Telescope#Supermassive Black Hole#Milky Way
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

This video is the last time you’ll ever see the James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope mission officially started on December 25. Now, though, the telescope is finally saying goodbye to the Ariane 5 rocket that took it to space. In a new video of the Webb Space Telescope shared by the European Space Agency, we get a final look at the telescope as it heads off to officially kickstart its years-long mission. Watch the last James Webb Space Telescope video What makes this video of the James Webb Space Telescope so special is this is the last time that we’ll see the spacecraft. Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb won’t...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

NASA Discovers ‘Another Surprise’ on Mars in New Images

We’ve been getting a lot of exciting news about Mars lately. As multiple countries continue to explore the Red Planet, we can only hope to see and hear about more spectacular findings. The U.S. is just one country that is searching for answers on one of our solar system’s smallest planets. NASA currently has a few rovers exploring Mars. Two of them are aptly named Diligence and Curiosity. Plus, there’s a lander named Insight.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Interesting Engineering

Asteroid or Spaceship? The First-Known Interstellar Object In Our Solar System Explained

You probably wouldn't be able to spell its name correctly right off the bat, but with one look at it, you'd exactly know what we are talking about. The mysterious space object 'Oumuamua, which was tumbling through our solar system for some time, first caught our attention back in 2017 when it was detected by the Pan-STARRS telescope. It didn't look like anything we'd seen in our solar system, since, with an aspect ratio of 6:6:1, it's basically an otherworldly pancake. Its discovery has both excited and scared scientists and the general public, as it's the first confirmed interstellar visitor to our home solar system ever.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Cool space photo shows rare sight of ISS orbiting Earth at night

The International Space Station (ISS) is a marvel of human engineering and ingenuity, as well as scientific achievement and international cooperation. The facility has been orbiting Earth for the last two decades and was recently cleared to continue operating until at least 2030. Besides functioning as a space-based laboratory, the...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Why can't we put a space station on the moon?

This article was originally published at The Conversation as part of the Curious Kids series. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insight. A space station on the moon could be very useful. It would provide future space missions with a stopping point between leaving the...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A giant asteroid that’s 3,500 feet wide is hurtling toward Earth right now

A giant asteroid over 3,500 feet wide is flying through space towards the Earth. Don’t worry, though, it isn’t going to hit us, but it will pass close by on January 18, 2022. Astronomers named it Asteroid 7498 (1994 PC1). The asteroid is roughly 2.5 times the height of New York’s Empire State Building. NASA considers it a potentially hazardous asteroid because of its size, and how close it flies close to the planet.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Saturn-like rings around the Sun stopped our planet becoming ‘super-Earth’, new study suggests

The Sun had rings of dust and gas similar to Saturn that may have played a vital role in the formation of the Earth, a new study suggests.“In the solar system, something happened to prevent the Earth from growing to become a much larger type of terrestrial planet called a super-Earth ,” Rice University astrophysicist André Izidoro, said.Super-Earths are massive rocky planets seen around at least 30 per cent of Sun-like stars in the galaxy.Using a supercomputer to simulate the formation of the solar system, the model produced rings around the Sun like those seen around young stars.The model assumes that three bands...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Our Milky Way Galaxy’s Most Recent Major Collision

One of the characteristic features of modern cosmology is its description of how galaxies evolve: via a hierarchical process of colliding and merging with other systems. Nowhere in the universe do we have a clearer view of this buildup than in our own Milky Way. Currently one of our nearby neighbors, the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy, is being tidally disrupted (a dwarf galaxy has less than about 1% of the stellar mass of a normal spiral galaxy like the Milky Way, and often much less). Two other nearby dwarfs, the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds (with about 1% and 0.7% of the stellar mass of the Milky Way, respectively) are falling towards us. Meanwhile, streams of globular clusters encircle the Galaxy, marking the effects of prior mergers. The record of even more ancient mergers can be extracted from the positions and motions of stars in the Milky Way’s stellar halo, the roughly spherical distribution of stars (about one hundred thousand light-years in diameter) older than about 10-12 billion years. Meanwhile, Andromeda, our nearest large neighboring galaxy, is about ten times farther away than these dwarfs; a merger with it is expected in another five billion years.
ASTRONOMY

