Youtooz Unveils Dissected Charlie Brown in New 'Peanuts' Figure

New Year's Eve is finally here, and if you're like many folks, you'll be spending the last hours of 2021 with the ones you love. As you get ready to welcome 2022, you might be planning on what you'll wear, eat, and watch on December 31. Of course, New Year's Eve comes with a ton of great shows you can catch on TV and New Year's Eve-themed movie that will be streaming. But there's one special you're definitely going to want to see before the clock strikes midnight: AppleTV+ has announced that along with the classic Happy New Year, Charlie Brown, it has another Charlie Brown New Year's special called For Auld Lang Syne that's available for streaming.

