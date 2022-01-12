ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron wave prompts media to rethink which data to report

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – For two years, coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations have been widely used barometers of the pandemic's march across the world. But the omicron wave is making a mess of the usual statistics, forcing news organizations to rethink the way they report such figures. “It's just...

www.news4jax.com

Science 2.0

Omicron Data Show We're Beating COVID-19 But It's Hard To Know That From Social Media

If you read social media, you might believe we're teetering on the brink of societal collapse due to COVID-19 but one metric tells the real health story; ICU beds. Deaths have been cut almost in half from this time last year while ICU occupancy is down 40 percent. If you're a positive person, you'll note that this is a win and big thanks go to the health care system that critics demand be replaced by something like VA hospitals, which very few veterans agree is good, or Medicare, which very few old people think is good. You'll also note that vaccines work, and those are the product of Big Pharma that similar critics decry as greedy evil opportunists.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Omicron Is Forcing Us to Rethink Mild COVID

When Delta swept across the United States last year, the extremely transmissible and deadlier variant threw us into pandemic limbo. The virus remained a danger mostly to unvaccinated people, but they largely wanted to move on. Vaccinated people also largely wanted to move on. The virus did not want to move on. So we got stuck in a deadly rut, and more Americans died of COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020. Now Omicron is sweeping across state after state—even highly vaccinated ones—and new cases are shooting up and up. The virus is still deadliest to the unvaccinated, but the sheer number of mostly mild infections in the vaccinated is shocking us out of that post-Delta stasis. To deal with this extremely transmissible but now milder variant, we are in the middle of a COVID reset.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. airlines feel stress as Omicron drives coronavirus wave: report

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant has driven up the latest wave of the health crisis in the United States and added stress to the U.S. airlines, some of which otherwise may have upside earnings, according to a recent Reuters report. "A multifold increase in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News4Jax.com

Federal testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home

WASHINGTON – The federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday as the White House looks to address nationwide shortages, but supplies will be limited to just four free tests per home. Starting on Jan. 19, the website COVIDTests.gov will provide tests...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘No academic credibility’: Experts debunk mass psychosis Covid theory floated by doctor on Joe Rogan podcast

Psychology experts have explained that there is “no evidence whatsoever” to show that a theory aired on Joe Rogan’s podcast about people believing in mainstream ideas around Covid is true. Jay Van Bavel, an assistant professor of psychology at New York University, was among many professors of psychology and neurological science to debunk a concept called “mass formation psychosis”.“To my knowledge, there’s no evidence whatsoever for this concept,” he told The Associated Press on Saturday. Dr Robert Malone, a virologist and immunologist who claims to have created the mRNA technology behind Covid vaccines (other scientists say hundreds contributed significant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
