Why your BINS are now overflowing as councils STOP collecting rubbish for a disappointing reason – with furious residents lashing out

Staff shortages have caused some Sydney councils to stop collecting bins, leaving rubbish overflowing on the street and infuriating residents.

Manufacturing, transport, postal, warehousing, and now waste collection are all undermanned with thousands of workers in Covid isolation.

The City of Canterbury Bankstown was the first to announce a delay in bin collection on December 31 as Covid cases reached tens of thousands.

'As Covid-19 cases increase, services and businesses across the country are being affected. This includes temporary delays with waste collection across Canterbury-Bankstown,' the council said.

'We're working hard to empty all bins as scheduled, with red bins being the priority.

'Please continue to put your bins out on their scheduled collection day. We may not pick them up at the usual time, however if they aren't emptied by 2pm, please report your missed bin.'

Days later Camden Council was forced to inform residents the surge in cases had also affected its services, with workers plunged into isolation or infected with Covid.

'Due to a number of our staff impacted by the recent Covid outbreak, we are currently experiencing some delays in our bin collection service,' it said.

'We are working hard to pick up all scheduled bins and minimise the impact on our residents.

'If your bins have not been collected, please leave them out and we will empty them as a priority. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.'

Residents said their overflowing bins were left on the side of the road, and some said their rubbish wasn't collected at all.

'Three weeks in a row one of my bins didn't get picked up till the damn thing was that heavy the next bloke put a red tag on it saying it was too heavy. What a joke,' wrote one man.

'We actually got through and had someone come pick up the bin the following day … but didn't even shake the bin properly and didn't get the last bag of rubbish out. Super annoying and frustrating especially being a family of five,' another added.

Others were understanding of the situation and urged people to be more patient while Covid-19 wreaks havoc on services.

'Totally understand. This is only the start of this virus impacting business. As more people get this virus the more that it will put business behind in their service,' one wrote.

'Let's just hope that everyone understands at not take it out on the poor person that has to answer the phone.'

'I hope all staff and families stay safe... You are all doing a great job,' another added.

But some furious locals demanded a decrease in council rates while residents were impacted by the delay to rubbish collection.

'Great. So a reduction in council rates then?' one asked.

'Hire casual staff. Our rates are going up for this service, it's essential,' another demanded.

The City of Canterbury Bankstown told Daily Mail Australia they have implemented a contingency plan to deal with staff shortages amid the latest Covid outbreak.

'To date, there have been minimal disruptions to our bin collection service, with bins being collected later in the day than usual,' it said.

'To mitigate any potential shortages, staff were deployed from other areas of Council to the waste team, rosters were changed and working hours increased.'

Sydney's Inner West Council announced on Tuesday Covid-19 staff shortages were affecting bulk waste services but not regular rubbish collections.

'Inner West Council is experiencing staffing shortages due to the current Covid-19 situation,' it said.

'These shortages are starting to impact on some of our services, including booked bulky waste collections, streetscapes, rangers and customer service.

'These services are still being delivered – but there may be some small delays. And please note, regular waste collections (red, yellow and green bins) are not affected and are still running as normal.'

The City of Sydney told Daily Mail Australia it was prioritising the collection of red bins as it monitored the evolving Covid-19 situation.

'Like many service providers, the City of Sydney's cleansing and waste teams have been impacted by the recent surge in Covid-19 case numbers, which are causing some disruptions to our collections,' the council said.

'We are prioritising red and yellow waste bin collections, and these should be carried out as usual.

'There will be some delays to bulky pick-up and green waste collections.

'We are asking residents to leave their booked items and green waste bins out and we will collect them as soon as possible.'

The City of Parramatta Council had a minor disruption to green and yellow bin collections due to staff shortages but said it was redirecting resources to ensure its services continued running.

'City of Parramatta Council is committed to delivering essential services, such as waste collection, to the community despite the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic,' the council said.

'To help manage staff shortages and other impacts, it is redirecting resources where possible to help ensure services continue uninterrupted.

'Council's dedicated staff, in particular its frontline workers, are working hard to deliver services in exceptional circumstances.'