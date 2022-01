Terence Crawford has moved on from proudly fighting under the Top Rank banner to now battling with his estranged promoter. The unbeaten three-division champion and pound-for-pound entrant has filed a six-count, multimillion-dollar complaint against the Nevada-based promotional outfit with the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County, Nevada. Crawford—through attorneys Bryan Freedman and Hector Carbajal II—alleges two separate counts of Breach of Contract, along with one count each of Fraudulent Misrepresentation (specifying Top Rank’s failure to deliver a fight with Errol Spence and the manner in which it was promised), Negligent Misrepresentation, Breach of the Implied Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing and Tortious Breach of the Implied Covenant of Good Faith as committed by Top Rank founder/CEO Bob Arum as well as company president Todd duBoef, Arum’s stepson.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO