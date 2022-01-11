ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ohio State finishes in top five of last USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vsw3s_0djGY2wy00

The Ohio State football program has pretty much been a perennial top-five program over the last couple of decades, and with all of the games now complete for the 2021 season, it looks like it’s that case again when it comes to the last USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The last time the poll was released, the Buckeyes checked in at No. 7, but after the exhilarating win over Utah in the Rose Bowl, OSU moved up a couple of spots to finish the season at No. 5. So who finished ahead of Ohio State? You can probably guess the teams. Georgia finished No. 1, followed by Alabama (2), Michigan (3), and Cincinnati (4).

Rounding out the top ten behind Ohio State are Baylor (6), Oklahoma State (7), Michigan State (8), Notre Dame (9), and Oklahoma (10).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Furious With College Football Star Today

Oregon defensive Kayvon Thibodeaux has become one of the most popular players in college football due to his impressive skillset. That being said, he’s receiving a lot of criticism from Alabama fans this week because of comments he made during an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt. Thibodeaux...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama WR Jameson Williams receives good news after knee injury in CFP title game

The prayers from Alabama nation pulled through for Jameson Williams. Crimson Tide fans cried on Monday night when Williams suffered a knee injury during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He walked into the locker room on his own and wanted to return, but Alabama’s coaching staff kept him on the sideline. Williams watched his team take an 18-33 loss to Georgia in his final collegiate game.
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
WAKE FOREST, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Ohio State Football#American Football#Buckeyes#Osu#Baylor#Notre Dame
BuckeyesNow

Report: Ohio State Adds Oklahoma State’s Koy McFarland, Michael Hunter To Coaching Staff

According to a report from FootballScoop’s John Brice, Ohio State has hired Oklahoma State’s Koy McFarland and Michael Hunter in off-field defensive support staff roles. McFarland and Hunter spent last season under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as quality control coach and graduate assistant, respectively. They’re both already in the university’s online directory, but the Buckeyes have not yet announced their exact roles.
BRICE, OH
MySanAntonio

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes dish out new offer to 2023 receiver, Justin Frye gets started on the trail in his new role for OSU

Though it’s now officially the offseason, it’s already been a busy period for Ohio State and their coaching staff. The latest coaching addition came this week with Justin Frye being named as the new offensive line coach among other responsibilities in his job title, as Ryan Day is ramping up his game to solidify his staff the best possible way he can. In addition, Brian Hartline also received a bit of a boost in his coaching duties, adding passing game coordinator to his title, and surely in his salary as well. Again, the efforts being made by coach Day are not going unnoticed, even in mid-January.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL DRAFT: Evan Neal is projected No. 1 overall; Jameson Williams falls out of first round

The 2021-2022 college football season has come to a close, and the NFL playoffs are upon us. This can only mean one thing: It’s time to focus on the draft. Many of Alabama’s star players are not yet eligible for the draft, and those that are find themselves trapped in position groups overloaded with talent across the nation. However, one player stands high above the rest.
NFL
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Zamir White Says Goodbye To Georgia

As stated above, during last year's season all college athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility due to the chaos that the global pandemic created. Therefore, that means a player who has completed all four years as a college football athlete would still have another year of eligibility left at the college player.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Caleb Williams Reportedly Met With 2 Major Schools

Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Ohio State football falls in next year's way-too-early college football rankings

While the Ohio State football season fell short of expectations for what we’ve grown accustomed to in Columbus, we’re already looking ahead to 2022. And we’re not the only ones. Almost every major media outlet has gone on the record to forecast what the landscape of college football will look like next season, and yeah, they all seem to have the Buckeyes high on the list.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Former Buckeye returning to Ohio State as defensive assistant

A former Buckeye will be making a homecoming this offseason. On 3 is reporting that Tim Walton will be joining the Ohio State staff as a defensive assistant for the 2022 season. This is the latest news in what has been an eventful Thursday in Columbus. First, it was reported...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy