College Sports

Where does USA TODAY have Ohio State in its final re-rank of the 2021 season?

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago
It went fast, didn’t it? The 2021 college football season is over, and with it, so too is the Ohio State football season. Things may not have played out like anyone hoped with a couple of losses and no Big Ten championship to brag about, but it did end in a dramatic and fantastic way out in Pasadena at the Rose Bowl.

Now that all of the shouting is done and the confetti has stopped falling, it’s time to take stock of where OSU ended the season not only with the polls, but with various opinions across the media landscape.

Being that we are a part of USA TODAY Sports, we always like to check in on where the mothership has the Buckeyes, and Paul Myerberg has released his last and final re-rank of all 130 FBS teams.

So where does Myerberg believe the Buckeyes check-in with his last and final effort of stack-ranking teams for the 2021 season? How about No. 7 behind Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Cincinnati (3), Michigan (4), Baylor (5), and Oklahoma State (6)? Maybe it seems a little low, but you can’t argue too much with those teams showing up ahead of the Buckeyes.

Rounding out the top ten is Michigan State (8), Oklahoma (9), and Notre Dame (10). And that, is a wrap on the 2021 college football season, now it’s time to look ahead to 2022, when many have the Buckeyes up among the top two to three teams in the country.

Related
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Furious With College Football Star Today

Oregon defensive Kayvon Thibodeaux has become one of the most popular players in college football due to his impressive skillset. That being said, he’s receiving a lot of criticism from Alabama fans this week because of comments he made during an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt. Thibodeaux...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama WR Jameson Williams receives good news after knee injury in CFP title game

The prayers from Alabama nation pulled through for Jameson Williams. Crimson Tide fans cried on Monday night when Williams suffered a knee injury during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He walked into the locker room on his own and wanted to return, but Alabama’s coaching staff kept him on the sideline. Williams watched his team take an 18-33 loss to Georgia in his final collegiate game.
NFL
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
WAKE FOREST, NC
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
AllTrojans

Experts Unanimously Predict Caleb Williams Future College

Will USC fans see Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams suiting up in the cardinal and gold next season? Williams, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 3, was given one hundred percent odds of committing to the Trojans by 247Sports' Transfer Portal Crystal Ball. This prediction was voted on by...
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

JT Daniels Among Favorites For Heisman Already

Quarterback JT Daniels was labeled an early Heisman favorite by Fan Duel sportsbook. Fan Duel released their official 2023 Heisman odds following the national championship, and Daniels had the third-best odds at +2000. He currently sits behind fellow quarterbacks Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. Young has the best odds at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BuckeyesNow

Report: Ohio State Adds Oklahoma State’s Koy McFarland, Michael Hunter To Coaching Staff

According to a report from FootballScoop’s John Brice, Ohio State has hired Oklahoma State’s Koy McFarland and Michael Hunter in off-field defensive support staff roles. McFarland and Hunter spent last season under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as quality control coach and graduate assistant, respectively. They’re both already in the university’s online directory, but the Buckeyes have not yet announced their exact roles.
BRICE, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes dish out new offer to 2023 receiver, Justin Frye gets started on the trail in his new role for OSU

Though it’s now officially the offseason, it’s already been a busy period for Ohio State and their coaching staff. The latest coaching addition came this week with Justin Frye being named as the new offensive line coach among other responsibilities in his job title, as Ryan Day is ramping up his game to solidify his staff the best possible way he can. In addition, Brian Hartline also received a bit of a boost in his coaching duties, adding passing game coordinator to his title, and surely in his salary as well. Again, the efforts being made by coach Day are not going unnoticed, even in mid-January.
COLUMBUS, OH
