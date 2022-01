Leslie's continues to demonstrate that it's a quality firm with a bright future for it and its shareholders. One of the more interesting companies, in terms of its business model, is a firm called Leslie’s (LESL). This enterprise focuses on servicing the pool and spa industry in the US. With a significant market share in its niche, and attractive revenue and cash flow growth in recent years, the company makes for an interesting prospect for long-term investors. But buying into a company of such quality does not come cheap. Although the business gets cheaper each year because of improving fundamentals, shares are now looking either fully valued or close to it. This is even factoring in forecasted growth for the 2022 fiscal year that management has provided.

