Music Monday features a different category of songs on a weekly basis. Each Monday, Harker Aquila will release seven songs, one song for each day of the week. What’s the best way to step outside of your life into a world of magic, possibility and adventure? Most people aren’t lucky enough to have an enchanted doorway to Narnia, but we do have another way out — through books and movies. Aquila welcomes you to take this week to step into new imaginative realms, even if for a short period of time, as an escape from the schoolwork and load as semester one wraps up. Whether that’s by being surrounded by the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sneaking into Hogwarts’ hidden tunnels, using Fabrikator powers in the Grishaverse or throwing Zeus’ lightning bolts down Mount Olympus, this playlist will brighten your heart with magic in your new curious adventures.

