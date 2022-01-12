Attorney General Yost asks FCC to help stop international scam calls

January 10, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a bipartisan multistate coalition, urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take swift action to stop the flood of illegal foreign-based robocalls that “spoof” U.S. phone numbers by imposing additional obligations on the U.S.-based telecom companies that first receive such calls. Illegal and unwanted robocalls harm consumers and interrupt their daily lives. According to the FCC, the majority of robocall scams are perpetuated by foreign actors who gain access to the U.S. phone network through “gateway providers,” which are U.S.-based telecom companies that allow foreign calls to connect with U.S. phone lines. In the letter, the coalition urges the FCC to require gateway providers to quickly implement STIR/SHAKEN — a caller ID framework that is critical to detecting and blocking robocalls with “spoofed” caller IDs — and other robocall mitigation programs.

