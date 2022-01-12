ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General Yost asks FCC to help stop international scam calls

By Staff Reports
Ironton Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recently urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help stop the flood of foreign-based illegal robocalls that attempt to scam Americans. Yost joined with attorney generals from 49 states and the District of Columbia in sending a letter to the FCC...

