ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

S.Korea authorises use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea has authorised use of Novavax Inc’s COVID-19...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. forces in S.Korea raise COVID-19 alert amid record infections

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) raised its health protection alert on Saturday after posting its highest weekly tally of new coronavirus infections, at 682. The new cases bring the total infections to 3,027. U.S. forces has said nearly 90% of its soldiers, families and other affiliated people were vaccinated.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#S Korea#Reuters#Novavax Inc#Astrazeneca Inc#Moderna Inc
wtaq.com

Turkey logs record daily COVID-19 cases at almost 78,000

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey recorded 77,722 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. There were 145 deaths related to coronavirus in the same period, the data showed. In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000.
WORLD
94.1 Duke FM

Novavax to submit COVID-19 vaccine EUA request to U.S. FDA next month

-Novavax Inc will submit a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine next month, the company said on Friday. The announcement follows submission of final data related to the vaccine’s manufacturing processes to the regulator, which was a prerequisite for the emergency use authorization application.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

Turkey logs record level of more than 74,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey has recorded 74,266 new COVID-19 cases in the space of 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, prompting the health minister to warn of the danger represented by the Omicron variant. There were 137 deaths related to...
WORLD
wtaq.com

Italy reports 184 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday – Health Ministry

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy reported 197,552 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up from 108,304 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 184 from 223. Italy has registered 138,881 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 7.28 million cases to date.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
wtaq.com

Restrictions imposed in several states in India as Covid-19 cases rise

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India reported 159,632 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in the country, nudging several state governments to impose fresh restrictions. India’s richest state, Maharashtra, said on Saturday it would close swimming pools and gyms from Monday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wydaily.com

FDA Takes Actions to Expand Use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

NATIONWIDE — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken multiple actions in order to expand the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, Jan. 3, the FDA released a statement regarding the amending of the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, outlying the different measures its taken in order to facilitate this expansion. These steps include:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wtaq.com

Novartis-Molecular Partners COVID drug could be on market in weeks

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss drugmaker Novartis and partner Molecular Partners could have experimental drug Ensovibep on the market within weeks to treat COVID-19 patients, officials from the two companies said on Monday. “The emergency marketing authorisation application can be filed now,” Molecular Chief Executive Patrick Amstutz told Reuters. “That...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wtaq.com

India’s COVID-19 cases multiply, vulnerable groups given vaccine boosters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India began administering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers and vulnerable elderly people on Monday, with the fast-spreading Omicron variant fuelling an almost eight-fold rise in daily infections since the start of the year. India reported 179,723 new cases on Monday, most of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Novavax Submits Final Data Packages to U.S. FDA as Prerequisite to Emergency Use Authorization Application Request for COVID-19 Vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has completed submission of the final data package, including the complete chemistry, manufacturing and controls module, to fulfill the prerequisites for emergency use authorization (EUA) application request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. Novavax expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in the U.S. in one month in accordance with guidance from the FDA regarding submission of all EUA vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wtaq.com

Japan PM says U.S. military bases to impose tighter COVID-19 controls

TOKYO (Reuters) – The United States has agreed to impose stricter COVID-19 measures at its military bases in Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday, amid concerns that outbreaks at bases have fuelled infection in local communities. “We have agreed with the United States in principle that...
MILITARY
wtaq.com

China’s Zhuhai cancels all flights to Beijing over COVID-19

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s southern city of Zhuhai has cancelled all flights to the capital, Beijing, from Friday because of concerns over COVID-19, state television said. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
TRAFFIC
wtaq.com

Africa CDC talking to Pfizer about importing its COVID treatment pill

(Reuters) – Africa’s top public health body is in talks with Pfizer about bringing its treatment pill for COVID-19 to the continent, its director said on Thursday. “We are in really close discussions with Pfizer to see what can be done to make the drugs available on the continent and accessible on the continent,” said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral paxlovid authorised by MHRA

A second oral antiviral for the early treatment of COVID-19 has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Paxlovid — a combination of two active ingredients, PF-07321332 and ritonavir — was approved after final trial results suggested a five-day treatment course reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalisation and death within 28 days by 89% in high-risk adults with symptomatic COVID-19 infection, when compared with a placebo group in which treatment was started within 3 days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.
INDUSTRY
wtaq.com

Pfizer says it applied for Japan gov’t approval for oral COVID-19 drug

TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Friday it has applied for Japanese government approval for its oral COVID-19 treatment. The application is based on global Phase II/III trials that Japan was part of, Pfizer said in a statement. With COVID-19 cases surging again, Japan is betting heavily on...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy