Jean Ramirez dead at 28 – Tampa Bay Rays star passes away suddenly as team mourn ‘caring teammate & friend’

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 3 days ago
JEAN Ramirez, bullpen catcher for the Tampa Bay Rays, suddenly died on Monday. He was 28.

His death was confirmed by the team on social media with an image of Ramirez and the words “In loving memory,”

Jean Ramirez suddenly passed away Monday at age 28 Credit: AP
Ramirez [right] hoped to become a coach or a manager for a Major League team Credit: AP

“The Rays baseball family mourns the loss of bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez,” read the tweet by the team.

Ramirez was described as an “incredible teammate and friend” by Rays manager Kevin Cash.

“He brought so much passion and energy each day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to all who interacted with him.”

Erik Neander, President of Baseball Operations, said Ramirez “exuded so much joy in all he did, and his kind heart was a truly a gift to all.”

“We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Jean’s family.”

No other details were provided in the announcement of Ramirez’s passing.

Ramirez was selected by the Rays in the 28th round of the 2016 Draft, spending three seasons in Tampa Bay’s Minor League system from 2016-18. He was later released as a player.

However, he quickly returned to the club, accepting an invitation to play on the Ray’s Major League staff in 2019.

In a 2019 interview with The Athletic, Ramirez spoke about his ambitions to become a manager, bench coach or coordinator with a Major League team.

His father, Carlos, is a longtime coach who is currently an assistant with Hawaii Pacific University.

In college, Ramirez played baseball at the University of Arkansas, Grayson County College and Illinois State University, graduating in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in science.

He was a native of Bayamón, Puerto Rico but attended high school and lived in Fort Worth, Texas. The Rays’ 2020 World Series run was a homecoming for him.

“Me being from around the area, people have been reaching out and saying how proud they are and how exciting of a moment this is, and I completely agree,” Ramirez told WTSP at the time.

“This is the best moment of my life.”

The Tampa Bay Rays official Twitter account shared this image of Ramirez while announcing his passing Credit: Tampa Bay Rays

More to follow...

