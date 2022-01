Coming off of their best offensive performance of the season, a tough task awaits the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes: The Kohl Center. After defeating Northwestern 95-87 and moving to 4-1 in the Big Ten, Ohio State men’s hoops will hit the road and travel to Madison, Wisc. to take on the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin at home on Dec. 11 73-55 in one of their most complete games of the season.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO