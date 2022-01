LAREDO, Texas — The Texas A&M-Kingsville women's basketball program was locked in a bitter fight with Texas A&M International on Thursday at the Kinesiology and Convocation Building, and used a last-minute basket followed by a decisive defensive stop to secure the final non-conference win of the season at 60-56. "I thought there were a lot of solid runs by both teams," said head coach Michael Madrid, "and that was fun to watch. We made some plays down the stretch that allowed us to finish strong.

