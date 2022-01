Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El plans a three-part exploration of the Holocaust in Holland, beginning in January. Cantor Vera Broekhuysen leads the discussion with the first two sessions exploring the history of Jewish life in Holland before the Holocaust and how Dutch Jews and gentiles experienced the Holocaust. The third session is described as a “dive deep” into the Westerbork Cabaret at the Westerbork transit camp with guest teacher Cantor Hinda Labovitz.

