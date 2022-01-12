ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Citigroup: Selling Mexico Operations Is The Right Decision

By IP Banking Research
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Selling Mexico consumer operations is a tough but the right decision for Citi. In my previous article on Citigroup's (C) strategy, I shared my expectation that Citi's Mexico operations will be disposed of despite Citi's management team's vehement denials:. My view is that eventually Mexico should and will be...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Citigroup CEO Fraser fights to sell turnaround plan to investors

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Jane Fraser faces a struggle to convince skeptical analysts and investors that she can turn the bank around despite overseeing a radical overhaul in less than a year at the helm. Fraser took over at the helm of the Wall Street...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Citigroup Sees Sales Process for Mexico Units Starting in the Spring

Citigroup Inc. expects to start the sales process for its consumer, small-business and middle-market banking units in Mexico in the spring. The bank has already begun to separate those businesses from the institutional offerings it plans to keep, Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said on a conference call with analysts Friday. Citigroup, based in New York, intends to maintain a locally licensed bank in Mexico, she said.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup#Mexico#Asian#Gsib#Tbv#Latin American#Citibanamex#The Financial Times
WRAL News

Mexico's president wants Mexicans to buy Citigroup unit

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday he hopes Mexican investors buy the local subsidiary of Citigroup. In a post on social media, the president said that “we would like this bank to be Mexicanized,” contending that foreign bankers often take profits abroad rather than re-invest them in Mexico.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Citigroup to exit consumer, small business, mid-market banking in Mexico

Citigroup (NYSE:C) plans to exit the consumer, small business, and middle-market banking operations of Citibanamex as part of its of its plan to focus its consumer banking business. Citi (C) stock rises 1.3% in after-hours trading. The bank will continue to operate a locally licensed banking business in Mexico through...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
stockxpo.com

Citigroup Exits More Asian Consumer-Banking Operations With $3.7 Billion Deal

Citigroup Inc. agreed to sell its consumer-banking franchises in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to United Overseas Bank Ltd. , advancing its strategy to exit most of its retail operations in Asia and free up resources to deploy in wealth management and in serving corporate customers. The New York-based bank...
BUSINESS
AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Gold Lagging Inflation

Gold is only lagging inflation temporarily. Fed-levitated record-high stock markets have retarded gold investment demand, while the yellow metal consolidated high after massive mid-2020 gains. Gold is lagging the raging inflation unleashed by the Fed’s epic money printing. Despite leading inflation benchmarks skyrocketing to multi-decade highs, gold prices have barely...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

U.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High. What's Propelling The Steep Rise In Prices?

On Jan. 12, the U.S. Labor Dept. reported that its CPI - which measures what consumers pay for a broad array of goods and services - leapt by 7% in December on a YoY basis. On the latest edition of Market Week in Review, Chief Investment Strategist for North America, Paul Eitelman, and Senior Client Investment Analyst Chris Kyle discussed December U.S. inflation data, the U.S. Federal Reserve's (Fed) pivot to a tighter monetary policy and the recent outperformance of value stocks relative to growth stocks.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Rise In Treasury Yields May Portend Volatility In The Months Ahead

U.S. 10-year yields rose to the highest level in two years to start 2022, climbing as high as about 1.79% from 1.51% at the end of 2021. U.S. Treasury yields started the year with a sharp move higher as investors confront the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not only embark on an accelerated rate-hiking cycle but also bring forward the timetable to begin reducing the size of its balance sheet.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Foreign Exchange Market Turning On Powell And Federal Reserve

The re-nomination hearings for Chairman Jerome Powell and the hearings for Vice-Chair Lael Brainard have coincided with the worst U.S. inflation news since 1982. Are we seeing a shift in market expectations relating to Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve?. On Tuesday Mr. Powell testified before the...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

GeoVax Labs to raise ~$10M via private offering of shares, warrants

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) is raising ~$10M from a single institutional investor through a private placement of ~707K common shares, 236K pre-funded warrants to buy common stock and accompanying warrants to buy up to ~3.1M shares. Each common stock (or pre-funded warrant) is being sold together with an accompanying warrant at...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Labour Market Heat Adds To Bank Of England Policy Dilemma

UK inflation has already risen to a decade high of 5.1%. The latest UK recruitment industry survey data highlight the difficult choices currently facing policymakers at the Bank of England. UK inflation has already risen to a decade high of 5.1%, and soaring utility bills look set to drive the...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy