ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

S.Korea authorises use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea has authorised use of Novavax Inc’s COVID-19...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
985theriver.com

U.S. forces in S.Korea raise COVID-19 alert amid record infections

SEOUL (Reuters) – U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) raised its health protection alert on Saturday after posting its highest weekly tally of new coronavirus infections, at 682. The new cases bring the total infections to 3,027. U.S. forces has said nearly 90% of its soldiers, families and other affiliated people were vaccinated.
MILITARY
b975.com

Novavax to submit COVID-19 vaccine EUA request to U.S. FDA next month

-Novavax Inc will submit a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine next month, the company said on Friday. The announcement follows submission of final data related to the vaccine’s manufacturing processes to the regulator, which was a prerequisite for the emergency use authorization application.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#S Korea#Reuters#Novavax Inc#Astrazeneca Inc#Moderna Inc
wydaily.com

FDA Takes Actions to Expand Use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

NATIONWIDE — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken multiple actions in order to expand the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, Jan. 3, the FDA released a statement regarding the amending of the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, outlying the different measures its taken in order to facilitate this expansion. These steps include:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
froggyweb.com

Philippines reports record 34,021 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ health ministry reported a record number of coronavirus cases on Thursday, registering 34,021 new infections. In a bulletin, it said confirmed cases had climbed to 3.09 million, with the Southeast Asian country’s death toll rising by 82 to 52,736. (Reporting by Enrico...
PUBLIC HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Novavax Submits Final Data Packages to U.S. FDA as Prerequisite to Emergency Use Authorization Application Request for COVID-19 Vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has completed submission of the final data package, including the complete chemistry, manufacturing and controls module, to fulfill the prerequisites for emergency use authorization (EUA) application request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. Novavax expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in the U.S. in one month in accordance with guidance from the FDA regarding submission of all EUA vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
froggyweb.com

Indonesia approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill for emergency use

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has approved Merck & Co Inc’s COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir for emergency use, the country’s food and drug agency said in a statement. A batch of 400,000 pills had arrived in Indonesia, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said this week. The pill was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
froggyweb.com

Italy reports 184,615 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 316 deaths

MILAN – Italy reported 184,615 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 196,224 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 316 from 313. Italy has registered 140,188 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 8.15 million cases to date.
WORLD
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Novavax and Serum Institute seek EUA for Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa

On SAHPRA granting EUA for the vaccine, SII will produce and market it in the region under the brand name Covovax. Novavax and the Serum Institute of India (SII) have sought emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA) for the former’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.
WORLD
Seeking Alpha

Novavax down after report casts doubt on its ability to meet 2022 COVID vaccine targets

Two senior Biden administration officials believe that Novavax (NVAX -1.4%) may have issues meeting production goals in providing COVID-19 vaccine doses to low and middle-income countries, Politico reports. The company is still awaiting approval from U.S. and European regulators to start manufacturing, which could hamper efforts to provide vaccines as...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
froggyweb.com

Brazil reels as Omicron spreads, weighing on hospitals and economy

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil is suffering a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads through the country, putting pressure on health services and weighing on an already sputtering economy. Insufficient testing and a data blackout caused by hackers have made it harder for...
HEALTH
froggyweb.com

China reports 165 new coronavirus cases for Jan 14 vs 201 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 14, down from 201 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 104 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 143 a day earlier. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedPage Today

What Happened to the Novavax Vaccine?

In June, MedPage Today wrote about whether Novavax and its "tried-and-true" subunit protein approach to a COVID-19 vaccine could potentially ease vaccine hesitancy. In this story, we explore what's known about the vaccine and why it still isn't on the market. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson: Ask any American,...
INDUSTRY
froggyweb.com

Workers confined in campervans at Spanish water plant to guarantee operations

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Fourteen employees of a Barcelona water-treatment facility are living in campervans parked outside the plant to avoid COVID-19 contagion and ensure operations continue as soaring infections from the Omicron variant take out key workers across Europe. Aigues de Barcelona, the plant’s operator, said in a statement...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy