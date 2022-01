Residents have an opportunity to learn more about plans to remove the Little River dam near Lafayette Square during an online meeting next Wednesday night. Called an “open forum,” the project update includes estimates of future river levels, designs for recreation and river access and environmental benefits from removing the 1830s-era dam. Two separate presentations, one in English and the other in Spanish, will be made with consultants Fuss & O’Neil and Christine P. Soundara and John Cuneo, who have been conducting community outreach.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO