Methuen City Councilor Eunice Zeigler is launching her campaign for the newly drawn Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen state senate seat. Zeigler, who currently represents Methuen’s East District, plans to formally launch her campaign during an online event Thursday, Feb. 3. In a release today, she cited her work in finance in the Gateway cities of Haverhill and Lowell, noting she secured and managed more than $8 million in grants to support families with low income. In Haverhill, her resume lists work as financial compliance manager for the city’s Community Development Department between 2014 and 2017.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO