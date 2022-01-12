ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

S.Korea authorises use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea has authorised use of Novavax Inc’s COVID-19...

Reuters

U.S. forces in S.Korea raise COVID-19 alert amid record infections

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) raised its health protection alert on Saturday after posting its highest weekly tally of new coronavirus infections, at 682. The new cases bring the total infections to 3,027. U.S. forces has said nearly 90% of its soldiers, families and other affiliated people were vaccinated.
MILITARY
Novavax to submit COVID-19 vaccine EUA request to U.S. FDA next month

-Novavax Inc will submit a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine next month, the company said on Friday. The announcement follows submission of final data related to the vaccine’s manufacturing processes to the regulator, which was a prerequisite for the emergency use authorization application.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid 19 Vaccine#S Korea#Reuters#Novavax Inc#Astrazeneca Inc#Moderna Inc
Novavax Submits Final Data Packages to U.S. FDA as Prerequisite to Emergency Use Authorization Application Request for COVID-19 Vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has completed submission of the final data package, including the complete chemistry, manufacturing and controls module, to fulfill the prerequisites for emergency use authorization (EUA) application request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. Novavax expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in the U.S. in one month in accordance with guidance from the FDA regarding submission of all EUA vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FDA expands use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Throughout the pandemic, as the virus that causes COVID-19 has continuously evolved, the need for the FDA to quickly adapt has meant using the best available science to make informed decisions with the health and safety of the American public in mind. Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
China’s Andon Health to supply at-home COVID-19 tests to U.S

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Andon Health Co Ltd said on Friday its unit has signed a contract worth $1.28 billion with the U.S. Army Contracting Command to supply COVID-19 self-test kits. Andon Health’s unit iHealth Labs Inc has agreed to provide at-home coronavirus antigen test kits that can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral paxlovid authorised by MHRA

A second oral antiviral for the early treatment of COVID-19 has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Paxlovid — a combination of two active ingredients, PF-07321332 and ritonavir — was approved after final trial results suggested a five-day treatment course reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalisation and death within 28 days by 89% in high-risk adults with symptomatic COVID-19 infection, when compared with a placebo group in which treatment was started within 3 days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.
INDUSTRY
Sweden sees infection peak at end of January amid Omicron spike

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden could see a substantial increase in coronavirus cases for two more weeks, with a peak at the end of January, the country’s health agency said on Thursday. “The calculations in the Health Agency’s updated scenarios show a massively increasing infection spread for another two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Germany’s COVID-19 cases hit new record as labs warn of testing crunch

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany on Thursday reported a record of more than 81,000 COVID-19 infections in a day as the government’s coronavirus crisis manager warned of possible bottlenecks in testing. The previous daily record was on Wednesday with 80,430 new cases. Thursday’s death toll also rose by 316...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Russia records 783 Omicron cases, official says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday that Russia had so far recorded 783 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and expected a rise in cases in the near future. She added that more than half of the cases had been detected in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Novavax and Serum Institute seek EUA for Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa

On SAHPRA granting EUA for the vaccine, SII will produce and market it in the region under the brand name Covovax. Novavax and the Serum Institute of India (SII) have sought emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA) for the former’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.
WORLD
Netherlands to ease COVID-19 restrictions – report

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands will be eased from Saturday despite a wave of new infections due to the Omicron variant, Dutch media reported on Thursday. Non-essential stores, hairdressers and gyms will be allowed to reopen for a limited number of customers, broadcasters NOS and RTL...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
China reports 165 new coronavirus cases for Jan 14 vs 201 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 14, down from 201 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 104 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 143 a day earlier. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH

