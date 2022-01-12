ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instead of a Sleepover, Try a Sleepunder

By Sarah Stoulil
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
 3 days ago
It was just eight seconds long, but a recent viral video on TikTok and Instagram sparked a parenting debate over “unpopular parenting decisions.” Social media influencer and mother of two, Tara Huck, opened the flood gates when she proclaimed, “I don’t allow sleepovers.”

As a parent with a “no sleepover rule” myself, I decided to pose the question to the panel of local moms I assemble every week for “Maggie and the Moms,” the parenting segment on WFLA/News Channel 8’s Daytime lifestyle show. While my fellow moms were not exactly gung-ho about their children spending the night away from home, they all agreed that they would allow it—but only when their kids are old enough and only at the home of a family member or close friend.

Panelist Natassja Prose, who blogs about parenting on Prose and Company, piqued our interest with a suggestion none of us had heard before: What about a sleepunder? We all loved the idea and thought every mom should know about it, so we asked Natassja to share all the details.

What is a sleepunder?

A great alternative to the traditional sleepover, but no one actually spends the night. All the fun, from sharing dinner together to playing games in pajamas.

Why is it a good alternative to a sleepover?

It’s great because they can enjoy all the same activities together and there’s an end time. No need to worry about how they’re doing in the middle of the night. Plus, a big bonus, they aren’t staying up until late and coming home super cranky the next day!

What kinds of activities do you suggest?

We’ve made pizzas or a special dessert. Then the kids change into pajamas and either play games or watch a movie together.

What is a typical sleepunder schedule for your family?

  • 6 p.m.: Arrival and play time
  • 7 p.m.: Time to make pizzas or have dinner delivered
  • 8 p.m.: PJ time
  • 8:30 p.m.: Pick a game or a movie
  • 9 p.m.: Dessert or special popcorn mix-ins (think M&Ms with popcorn or special seasonings)
  • 10-11 p.m.: Depending on the age, it’s time to head home after the movie/games

Your #1 tip for a successful sleepunder:

The key is to make it a special night so they don’t even remember there’s no “sleeping over” happening! I’ve been known to even pick up a special new toothbrush for my kiddos or even our guest if it’s at our house!

Originally Published in January 2022 issue of Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine.

Salon

My mom finally made her choice, after a lifetime colored by the one she wasn't allowed

My mother's death was as peaceful as her life had been tumultuous. After years of dementia and a recent bout of sepsis, she slipped away quietly in her sleep earlier this month, in the care facility where she's resided for the past year and a half. When I got the call, I immediately remembered how often when I was growing up, she'd casually express how she wished she could fall asleep at night and never wake up. It gives me peace to know that in the end, she got the death she would have chosen for herself. Most of her life, my mother didn't have a choice at all.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Tori Spelling Has Taken the Same Photo of Her 5 Kids for 13 Years & It's So Sweet and Inspiring

Making family memories is perhaps one of the best parts of being a parent, and that’s something Tori Spelling knows very well. The BH90210 star took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share the annual tradition she celebrates with her five kids and it’s truly the best way to see how fast they’ve all grown up. Spelling shared a photo of her crew all bundled up in winter gear in the snow in Lake Arrowhead Village, California, revealing that she’s taken the same shot each year for the past 13 years. “My 5 little cuties snowbound…” she captioned the adorable...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thecut.com

How Do I Host My Family Without Spending a Bunch of Money?

My spouse and I just bought our first home, and we’re excited to have our family here for the holidays. My sister and her boyfriend are coming for Christmas, and then my in-laws are coming for a few days after that (seven guests total). We’re happy to have them here, especially since we weren’t able to see each other last year, and it’s cool to be able to host after years of living in a one-bedroom apartment. However, buying a home stretched our finances, and paying a mortgage still gives me anxiety every month. The down payment took up most of our savings, and we’ve also spent a lot on fixing up little things after we moved in. So we’re just feeling pretty broke right now. The idea of buying tons of food and wine for everyone is making me anxious. I wish there was a non-awkward way to ask everyone to pitch in funds. Requesting that people buy groceries feels a little weird. I don’t want to come off as cheap, especially since we are genuinely glad to host and don’t want anyone to feel like a burden. How do I handle this?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Moms to Know: Julie Tingley | Wee Macree

Tell us more about what inspired you to launch Wee Macree. The inspiration for Wee Macree truly began after I left my corporate job to stay at home with Ella and Kate years ago. Faced with the choice to accept the reality of a demoralizing workplace or seek new purpose outside of my career, I opted to build a community of support among professional women in Tampa Bay. Setting the example of empowerment, inclusion and collaboration became the driving force that motivated me to ultimately grow a 400+ member movement with my daughters by my side. The result was unintentional but magical: as Ella and Kate observed the local women rise-up through connection and support, the same happened with them. They started to do better in school. They demonstrated more confidence in their athletic activities. They weren’t afraid to try new things. Skipping ahead to a different time—in a climate marked with uncertainty, social setbacks and human detachment, I saw the potential in shifting my focus toward all children, growing a community just for them that would drive inspiration, purpose and empathy.
TAMPA, FL
NBC News

See the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

Thank goodness for snarky parents. Between the never-ending pandemic and wrestling our kids into snow gear, it’s safe to say we could all use a good laugh right now. Since we know you’ve got your hands full, here are the funniest moms and dads on social media, all in one spot. Now, grab a hot drink, kick up your feet, and have a much-needed giggle.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
M. Brown

I met my ex-husband for breakfast to see if he had changed

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are many out there who believe people are capable of change. And then there are those who believe that a leopard can never change his or her spots.
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Inspire a Love for Learning this Year

January is a time for new goals. A new year begins, and many people aspire to make changes or pause to think critically about the future. This can lead us to ponder which actions we can take to help our children progress and grow. Here are some practices you and your child can implement at home to ensure this year is filled with laughter, new experiences and a love for reading.
TAMPA, FL
uumilwaukee.org

A “To-Be” List instead of “To-Do” List

“Living with Intention” is our theme for January. Not living with intentions plural, which we do all the time, often subconsciously, but living with intention, singular. If you struggle with New Year’s resolutions, think about a question posed in the Soul Matters Theme Circle packet: “What is your intention when you wake up? Some begin the day by asking, ‘What do I have to get done?’ Others ask, ‘What do I want this day to be about?’ Which are you?”
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

Instead of Writing Resolutions, Write Your Story

I always remind my life-coaching clients that they are the authors of their own life story. I use sayings like, “the words are your magic wand,” and explain that what we focus on will grow. This idea that we craft our own stories got me thinking about New Year’s resolutions in a brand new way. You can imagine your year as a story, and regardless of whether you write a detailed outline or just imagine the happy ending and go back and write by the seat of your pants, you’ll get there.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

ABOUT

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine is for busy parents who want information they can trust about raising responsible children and teens. For many adults, being a parent is both the most rewarding and most challenging thing you’ll ever do. And as a parent, you’ll have your fair share of big, important issues to deal with through the years. But most parenting is about the little stuff—late-night conversations over cocoa, missed curfews (and resulting consequences), shared meals, playing catch in the park and daily help with homework. Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine gives you practical, positive ideas for dealing with the big stuff through your daily actions as a parent. It shows how the conversations, boundaries, guidance and modeling that you do as a parent add up to make a big difference. We want to be a great and valuable resource for local parents and families throughout the Tampa Bay Area.

 https://www.tampabayparenting.com/

