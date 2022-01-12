ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Just two in 100 more people ‘would be infectious if Covid isolation ended on day five’

By Sam Blanchard
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

JUST two in 100 more people would still be infectious if their Covid isolation ended on day five, a government analysis shows.

UK Health Security Agency modelling looked at people’s risk of still being able to spread the disease after two negative lateral flow tests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09C7df_0djGTy9m00
Ministers are under pressure to reduce the self-isolation period - Brits pictured waiting to get vaccinated

It found that eight per cent would be infectious on day five, compared to 6.2 per cent on day seven.

Despite being a 29 per cent increase it would equal a risk rise of only two more per 100 people, or 20 per 1,000.

The agency said it was safe to shorten the window to seven days because it gives a “similar level of protection” to the full 10 days, as long as people test negative twice.

The small gap between days seven and five suggests the window could be shortened again.

Ministers are under pressure to slash the rule to five days in line with the US.

Crippling staff shortages at hospitals, schools and railways have left them reeling from the Omicron wave.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman said: “If it is possible to go further then we will do so.”

A UKHSA spokesperson said the rule is under review.

The agency added: “We believe that allowing people to leave self-isolation after two negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven is the optimal approach at present.

“This supports people who are unlikely to be infectious to go back to work and resume other activities, but continues to protect the wider population from infection.”

The agency published another paper yesterday which showed 31.4 per cent of people are still infectious five days after getting symptoms or testing positive.

This compared to 15.8 per cent after seven days or just 5.1 per cent after 10 days.

But two negative tests slashed the risk of being released while infectious by more than half.

UKHSA scientist Meaghan Kall said: “Most transmission occurs during early infection.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
Person
Boris Johnson
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

Health experts say Omicron is headed for a sharp drop, most Americans will get infected, everyone's confused

There's good news about this Omicron phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, and bad news, but much of it is based on educated guesses and the good and bad often blur together. One bit of good news, The Associated Press reports, is that "scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19's alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#Omicron#Ukhsa
defpen

Health Officials Warn COVID-19 Pandemic Could Become Endemic

A former member of President Biden’s coronavirus by the name of Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel has warned that COVID-19 could become something we have to “learn to live with.” During a recent appearance on NBC’s Meet The Press, Emanuel indicated that vaccines and new treatments could push the virus toward endemic status such as the flu did.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New self-isolation rules: How long do I need to quarantine for after a positive Covid test?

In the latest revisions to England’s rules for combatting the coronavirus, Boris Johnson’s government has ruled that, as of Monday 17 January, the self-isolation period required of those who have tested positive for the coronavirus will be cut from seven days to five in the event that they subsequently test negative twice.Health secretary Sajid Javid announced the cut in England on Thursday, but said people would have to test negative on day six to escape isolation.The scientific evidence is that two-thirds of Covid cases are “no longer infectious after the end of day five”, Mr Javid told the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Experts debunk COVID-19 vaccine myths

COVID-19 vaccines protect you from getting sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people who are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are well-protected from serious illness and dying from the disease. But millions of people in the U.S. remain hesitant or refuse...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

COVID is not just a respiratory illness, it can cause strokes too

A new study adds to mounting evidence that COVID patients have an added risk of stroke. Researchers analyzed data on more than 20,000 U.S. adults hospitalized with COVID-19 between January and November 2020. The analysis found that their risk of stroke was higher than for patients with other types of infections, including flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

For people over 50, even 'mild' COVID‑19 can result in mobility problems

Adults over age 50 who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 are at greater risk of worsening mobility and physical function even if hospitalization is not required to treat the virus, according to new research out of Dalhousie and other Canadian universities. The findings, which used data from the Canadian Longitudinal...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Omicron especially dangerous for unvaccinated: WHO

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is dangerous—and especially so for those who have not been vaccinated against the disease, the World Health Organization warned Wednesday. The WHO said the global surge in cases was being driven by Omicron, which is more transmissible than the previously dominant Delta variant. More...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS experiences worst A&E waiting times on record

The NHS in England experienced its worst A&E waiting times since records began last month, with nearly 13,000 patients waiting more than 12 hours. The record-breaking figure of 12,986 patients waiting over 12 hours is up from 10,646 in November 2021. Meanwhile, the number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has also risen to a new record high – hitting 6 million at the end of November 2021. This is the highest number since records began in August 2007. The number of people having to wait more than 52 weeks to start treatment stood at 306,996...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Move to five days’ Covid isolation ‘as soon as possible’, says Nadhim Zahawi

Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi has said he would like to see a cut in isolation times after a positive Covid test from seven to five days “as soon as possible”.The education secretary said it was important to be “careful” about the danger of increasing infection rates, and said he would follow the advice of a review currently being conducted by the UK Health Security Agency.But he said that five-day isolation would help “mitigate” pressures on schools, as well as healthcare and other critical services, caused by staff shortages.The former vaccines minister acknowledged that the NHS is set for “a...
WORLD
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
305K+
Followers
5K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy