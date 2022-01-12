ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Market Is Found In Fun Size Equipment

By Kourtney VanDeusen
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE, NC – Fun Size Equipment offers unique and exciting construction experiences for the whole family. Company founder and owner Crystal Nicholls got inspired by her two sons and their interest in construction work equipment. “Really, it was their love of Blippi and his ‘The Excavator Song.’ I saw them just...

