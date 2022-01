MINT HILL, NC – If you’re looking for a convenient way to take care of your pearly whites, the arrival of the Maple Springs Dental office in Mint Hill is certainly welcome news. The practice located on Cresswind Boulevard opened in August of this year, though Maple Springs Dental itself has been a fixture for years and now boasts five locations. With this new Mint Hill location, Dr. Michael Humphries, DMD, aims to create an all-inclusive dental practice offering top-notch care.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO