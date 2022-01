CHARLOTTE – I’m trying my best not to stress during the holidays. One thing I’ve learned about this season (after losing my father-in-law in September) is that the holidays can be challenging. We are missing certain people in our lives, whether it’s because they’ve passed or they simply cannot visit. I’m also in the midst of the wedding of my son Drew. And then of course, the rush and excitement of the Christmas season that has most of us making sure the food is amazing and the gifts are memorable. Such pressure it is that we put upon ourselves during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

