ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

Top 4 Tips for Setting Your Listing Price

By Anna Granger
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINT HILL, NC – There’s no doubt, the listing price of your home is incredibly important. If it’s not just right, you might not get the offers you want. Worse yet, the listing price might be the reason your home doesn’t sell. Even in a seller’s market, it’s important to price...

www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Mint Hill Times

A New Market Is Found In Fun Size Equipment

CHARLOTTE, NC – Fun Size Equipment offers unique and exciting construction experiences for the whole family. Company founder and owner Crystal Nicholls got inspired by her two sons and their interest in construction work equipment. “Really, it was their love of Blippi and his ‘The Excavator Song.’ I saw them just come alive with interest,” Nicholls shares. “I also loved the fact that they were seeing value in something that wasn’t unrealistic – like superheroes – but in something they could actually learn how to do.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Are You Paying The Correct Business Mileage In 2022?

WAXHAW, NC – Business Standard Mileage Rate Increases to 58.5 Cents in 2022. The IRS announced that the business standard mileage rate for transportation expenses paid or incurred beginning January 1, 2022, is 58.5 cents per mile, up 2.5 cents from 2021 [Notice 2022-03, 12-17-21]. In addition, the 2022...
WAXHAW, NC
The Mint Hill Times

2021 Mint Hill Real Estate Market And Beyond

MINT HILL, NC – The 2021 Mint Hill Real Estate Market can only be described as amazing. Low-interest rates, astounding demand, and low supply have surpassed all expectations we had at the beginning of the year. The slowdown we experienced after Covid-19 started surging in early 2020, did not last long. Usually, the spring and summer months are the best times of year to sell your home. In 2021 all months were strong. Sellers have experienced again record sales prices. Multiple offers were the norm. Buyers guaranteeing a certain amount of money over and above the appraisal in case it fell short was a common occurrence and a new benchmark. Sometimes thousands of dollars in due diligence fee set apart buyers that were not afraid to put skin in the game to increase their chances of getting an offer accepted. Just like in 2020, in 2021 ‘getting a deal’ meant getting your offer accepted!
MINT HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mint Hill, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Business
The Mint Hill Times

Fulcrum Wealth Advisors Expands Financial Goal Team

MINT HILL, NC – Fulcrum Wealth Advisors is a locally-owned and operated financial firm. They offer a variety of comprehensive financial services that focus on the needs of their clients and their financial objectives. Above all, they believe in focusing on the clients and getting to know them. This gives the firm the ability to be able to design and implement financial strategies that big box companies just can not offer. Their focus and dedication to relationships are how Fulcrum Wealth Advisors is able to work to advise each client on their unique situation. Using national and local resources, they are able to meet and exceed the needs of clients in the area with the personal service that you will not find anywhere else. This philosophy is also shared among the team members at Fulcrum Wealth Advisors.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Maple Springs Dental Aims To Be A”One-Stop-Shop” For Patients

MINT HILL, NC – If you’re looking for a convenient way to take care of your pearly whites, the arrival of the Maple Springs Dental office in Mint Hill is certainly welcome news. The practice located on Cresswind Boulevard opened in August of this year, though Maple Springs Dental itself has been a fixture for years and now boasts five locations. With this new Mint Hill location, Dr. Michael Humphries, DMD, aims to create an all-inclusive dental practice offering top-notch care.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Could Interest Rates Influence the Hot Real Estate Market

MINT HILL, NC – Rising interest rates have a direct impact on the health of the real estate market. They impact both buyers and sellers looking to enter the market. While interest rates have been at record lows, some think they won’t stay this low in 2022. Here’s how higher interest rates will likely impact buyers and sellers in the real estate market.
MINT HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#List Price#Real Estate Brokerage
The Mint Hill Times

What Are Your Financial Resolutions For 2022?

MINT HILL, NC – Have you made your New Year’s resolutions? This year, in addition to setting goals for your health and self-improvement, why not make some financial resolutions, too?. Here are a few suggestions:. First, resolve to be prepared for the unexpected. One way of doing this...
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Get Pre-Approved Before Looking at Homes

MINT HILL, NC – When you’re ready to start shopping for a home, it’s time to pause and get pre-approved first. A pre-approved buyer gains many benefits during the home shopping process. Here’s a quick look at just a few of the benefits you’ll gain from getting pre-approved first.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

440
Followers
1K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy