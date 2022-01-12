Top 4 Tips for Setting Your Listing Price

MINT HILL, NC – The 2021 Mint Hill Real Estate Market can only be described as amazing. Low-interest rates, astounding demand, and low supply have surpassed all expectations we had at the beginning of the year. The slowdown we experienced after Covid-19 started surging in early 2020, did not last long. Usually, the spring and summer months are the best times of year to sell your home. In 2021 all months were strong. Sellers have experienced again record sales prices. Multiple offers were the norm. Buyers guaranteeing a certain amount of money over and above the appraisal in case it fell short was a common occurrence and a new benchmark. Sometimes thousands of dollars in due diligence fee set apart buyers that were not afraid to put skin in the game to increase their chances of getting an offer accepted. Just like in 2020, in 2021 ‘getting a deal’ meant getting your offer accepted!
Comments / 0