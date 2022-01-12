ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletes Of The Week

By Ed Berti
 3 days ago
Dyshawn Taylor – Had a solid week for the Patriots scoring 21 points Friday night with 3 steals against the Eagles, and contributed 12 points against Providence with 2 steals. Bryce Brooks – The smooth southpaw shooting senior scored 15 points against Providence, he added 6 rebounds, 3...

ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

