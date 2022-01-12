S.Korea authorises use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be cleared by 10 regulators for use in multiple countries, including the U.S., in the coming months, the vaccine maker's CEO said Monday. The company expects feedback from American regulators in February, Stanley Erck told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." The vaccine is currently available...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Novavax on Friday announced it has handed over the final round of data on its COVID-19 vaccine as it seeks emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Maryland-based biotechnology company said it anticipates it will submit a request to the FDA for...
SEOUL (Reuters) – U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) raised its health protection alert on Saturday after posting its highest weekly tally of new coronavirus infections, at 682. The new cases bring the total infections to 3,027. U.S. forces has said nearly 90% of its soldiers, families and other affiliated people were vaccinated.
Dec 31 - Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) will submit a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine next month, further delaying the submission it had expected by the end of this year. The company's announcement on Friday follows submission of final data related to the...
NATIONWIDE — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken multiple actions in order to expand the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, Jan. 3, the FDA released a statement regarding the amending of the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, outlying the different measures its taken in order to facilitate this expansion. These steps include:
PARIS (Reuters) – French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday France would announce more than 350,000 daily new COVID-19 cases later on the day, which would be a new record. “There will be at least 353,000”, Veran said during a parliamentary hearing. The precedent record of 332,252...
ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss health authorities said on Tuesday they expect the number of coronavirus infections to peak later this month. “We expect infections to reach their peak in January,” Tanja Stadler, head of the national COVID-19 science task force told a media briefing. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz;...
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s daily tally of new COVID-19 cases jumped to 7,883 on Wednesday from 5,270 reported a week earlier, but the number of patients treated in hospital declined over the week, the government said. The government said 29% of the new infections were caused by the...
A second oral antiviral for the early treatment of COVID-19 has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Paxlovid — a combination of two active ingredients, PF-07321332 and ritonavir — was approved after final trial results suggested a five-day treatment course reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalisation and death within 28 days by 89% in high-risk adults with symptomatic COVID-19 infection, when compared with a placebo group in which treatment was started within 3 days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 2,400 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, local media cited its governor, Hirofumi Yoshimura, as saying. The prefecture had 1,711 cases on Wednesday. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
MILAN – Italy reported 196,224 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 220,532 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 313 from 294. Italy has registered 139,872 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe...
BEIJING (Reuters) – The northeastern Chinese city of Dalian detected one COVID-19 infection of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, state television said in a report late on Wednesday. The virus detected in the infected individual, who arrived in Dalian from the northern city of Tianjin, was...
(Reuters) – Quest Diagnostics said on Wednesday it was performing more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests a day, as the Omicron coronavirus variant drives a surge in testing demand in the United States. “We saw a steep increase in our volumes in the fourth quarter, particularly the last two weeks...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Here's another influential voice joining the growing pushback against overdoing it on the COVID booster front: the European Medicines Agency (EMA). On Tuesday, EMA vaccine strategy chief...
Two senior Biden administration officials believe that Novavax (NVAX -1.4%) may have issues meeting production goals in providing COVID-19 vaccine doses to low and middle-income countries, Politico reports. The company is still awaiting approval from U.S. and European regulators to start manufacturing, which could hamper efforts to provide vaccines as...
LONDON (Reuters) – The estimated COVID-19 prevalence in England was unchanged at a record-high 1 in 15 people in the week ending January 6, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, with more than 4 million people infected across the United Kingdom overall. The Omicron variant has fuelled...
It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA/WKRC) - Just when you think you’ve got a grasp on the COVID-19 health guidelines, they change. Here is a look at updates to each of the three authorized vaccines including new recommendations for quarantine and mask use. If you are exposed to COVID and fall into...
WARSAW (Reuters) – Thirteen of the 17 members of Poland’s Medical Council advising the prime minister on COVID-19 resigned on Friday, state-run news agency PAP reported, condemning what they said was a lack of scientific influence on policy. Even with one of the world’s highest death rates, Poland...
