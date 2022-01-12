S.Korea authorises use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

A second oral antiviral for the early treatment of COVID-19 has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Paxlovid — a combination of two active ingredients, PF-07321332 and ritonavir — was approved after final trial results suggested a five-day treatment course reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalisation and death within 28 days by 89% in high-risk adults with symptomatic COVID-19 infection, when compared with a placebo group in which treatment was started within 3 days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO