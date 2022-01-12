ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

S.Korea authorises use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea has authorised use of Novavax Inc’s COVID-19...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

U.S. forces in S.Korea raise COVID-19 alert amid record infections

SEOUL (Reuters) – U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) raised its health protection alert on Saturday after posting its highest weekly tally of new coronavirus infections, at 682. The new cases bring the total infections to 3,027. U.S. forces has said nearly 90% of its soldiers, families and other affiliated people were vaccinated.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#S Korea#Reuters#Novavax Inc#Astrazeneca Inc#Moderna Inc
wydaily.com

FDA Takes Actions to Expand Use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

NATIONWIDE — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken multiple actions in order to expand the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, Jan. 3, the FDA released a statement regarding the amending of the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, outlying the different measures its taken in order to facilitate this expansion. These steps include:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
hot96.com

Swiss coronavirus infections expected to peak in January

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss health authorities said on Tuesday they expect the number of coronavirus infections to peak later this month. “We expect infections to reach their peak in January,” Tanja Stadler, head of the national COVID-19 science task force told a media briefing. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz;...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral paxlovid authorised by MHRA

A second oral antiviral for the early treatment of COVID-19 has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Paxlovid — a combination of two active ingredients, PF-07321332 and ritonavir — was approved after final trial results suggested a five-day treatment course reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalisation and death within 28 days by 89% in high-risk adults with symptomatic COVID-19 infection, when compared with a placebo group in which treatment was started within 3 days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.
INDUSTRY
hot96.com

Italy reports 196,224 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 313 deaths

MILAN – Italy reported 196,224 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 220,532 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 313 from 294. Italy has registered 139,872 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe...
WORLD
hot96.com

Chinese city of Dalian finds Omicron case from Tianjin – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – The northeastern Chinese city of Dalian detected one COVID-19 infection of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, state television said in a report late on Wednesday. The virus detected in the infected individual, who arrived in Dalian from the northern city of Tianjin, was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Novavax down after report casts doubt on its ability to meet 2022 COVID vaccine targets

Two senior Biden administration officials believe that Novavax (NVAX -1.4%) may have issues meeting production goals in providing COVID-19 vaccine doses to low and middle-income countries, Politico reports. The company is still awaiting approval from U.S. and European regulators to start manufacturing, which could hamper efforts to provide vaccines as...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
hot96.com

England’s COVID-19 prevalence steadies at record high – ONS

LONDON (Reuters) – The estimated COVID-19 prevalence in England was unchanged at a record-high 1 in 15 people in the week ending January 6, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, with more than 4 million people infected across the United Kingdom overall. The Omicron variant has fuelled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
hot96.com

Polish COVID-19 advisers quit in protest at gov’t “limited efforts”

WARSAW (Reuters) – Thirteen of the 17 members of Poland’s Medical Council advising the prime minister on COVID-19 resigned on Friday, state-run news agency PAP reported, condemning what they said was a lack of scientific influence on policy. Even with one of the world’s highest death rates, Poland...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy