Concerns testing lines are increasing spread

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Lines to get tested for COVID-19 remained long Tuesday all around San Diego. National Guard members were reminding people to keep a 6-foot distance. The state deployed the Guard to 50 sites around California, including 6 in San Diego at high-volume testing sites.

But some of the sites are causing concern of increasing the risk of exposure as healthy people wait along with the infected, in some cases as long as 4 hours.

Dr. Robert Schooley, the UC San Diego infectious disease expert, says the sites should assign three lines- people with no symptoms, sick people and people who need the test for work or school.

"We are having people hanging out in these lines for 3-4 hours and people who are likely infected are hanging out with people who are not... we might think about segregating testing lines," said Schooley.

Dr Schooley says Omicron has not peaked yet and it is still rampant in San DIego County, but he says we should see a decline in February.

