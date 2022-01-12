McMullin campaign announces 'record-breaking' funds raised

SALT LAKE CITY — Independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin has announced a major fundraising haul in the first few months of his campaign.

The McMullin for Utah campaign said Tuesday that it raised more than $1 million in three months.

McMullin is running against incumbent Sen. Mike Lee in the 2022 election. Multiple Republicans have announced their candidacy to challenge Lee in the primary election, including Becky Edwards and Ally Isom .

The campaign claims this total is a first in the history of Utah, saying it's more than any Senate challenger in the state has ever raised in one quarter. They also say it's more than Lee has raised in any previous quarter, and more than any other past Senate candidate in Utah — with the exception of then-incumbent Sen. Orrin Hatch in 2012.

“I’m humbled and inspired by the coalition we’re building,” McMullin said in a press release. “Thousands of Utahns — Republicans, Democrats and independents — are demanding change and have stepped up to support our campaign. I’m grateful for everyone who has sacrificed to contribute to this effort. It’s evidence of Utahns’ rejection of the broken politics of Washington and demand for new leadership that puts Utah’s interests first.”

Campaign manager Andrew Roberts added that most of the contributions came from inside Utah, "not from a political party or from special interest groups in Washington, D.C."

The campaign said its full financial report will be available later this month.