ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘A journey through the past’: lost music of the Palestinian uprising is restored

By Bethan McKernan in Jerusalem
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCunb_0djGQzDY00
Mo’min Swaitat said this 1980s tape by composer Riad Awwad was one of his most special finds.

As Covid-19 swept across the world in the spring of 2020, Mo’min Swaitat, a Palestinian actor and filmmaker living in London, found himself stranded in his hometown, the West Bank city of Jenin. On walks through the quiet streets, he was drawn to the shuttered Tariq Cassettes, a music shop and record label he remembered from childhood that had closed down years ago.

Intrigued, Swaitat got in touch with the former owner, who let him while away the days of the pandemic searching through the dusty archive of tape cassettes on the second floor. In the process, he uncovered a treasure trove: long-forgotten music that animated Palestinian life during the 1980s, when the first intifada (uprising) broke out.

After purchasing many of the tapes and bringing five suitcases full of them back to London, it became his mission to digitise and re-release this window into the past.

“I listened to 10,000 tapes over eight months – lots of synth stuff and funk and disco, wedding music, revolutionary tracks. I even found recordings made by my uncle, who was in a Bedouin wedding band,” the 32-year-old said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etxIM_0djGQzDY00
Riad Awwad was an electrical engineer specialising in musical equipment. He was detained after releasing his 1987 album, and most of the tapes were confiscated.

“One of the most special finds was this bright yellow tape with no information on it except a sticker with the hand-written word ‘intifada’.”

Swaitat listened to the album several times, captivated by the poetic lyrics describing a lost homeland and the struggle for freedom. On one occasion he left the tape rolling and realised that, after a few minutes of silence, the composer named himself as Riad Awwad. Awwad then thanked his sisters Alia, Hanan and Nariman for their help in creating the album, as well as Mahmoud Darwish – the Palestinian national poet – for writing the lyrics to one of the songs.

Swaitat couldn’t find any information about Riad online, but he did manage to get in touch with his sister Hanan, a famous writer and activist now in her 70s. She told him more about how the tape, called The Intifada Album, was created.

“My brother was a very talented musician. He was very moved by the intifada and the week it began [in 1987] he gathered us as a family in the living room in Jerusalem and asked us to help him ‘sing the song of the intifada’,” she said.

“He had a unique style and he made music about identity, which resonated with our people a lot. If you went down Salah al-Din Street in the old city, everyone was playing it.”

As the intifada grew increasingly bloody, Awwad ended up paying a high price for his art. Israeli forces confiscated most of the 3,000 tapes he had made from music shops, as well as cafes and businesses playing them, over fears the lyrics – some of which mention Molotov cocktails and throwing stones – would incite people to violence.

The 30-year-old was detained for several months, during which time he was tortured.

“He was never actually charged with anything, which was very common in the intifada,” said Hanan. “They asked him a lot about why he made the music, what he wanted to do with it.”

An electrical engineer by training, after his release Awwad started a music school for children in the West Bank, and went on to form a band called Palestinian Union.

Awwad died in a car accident in 2005. While Hanan wishes her brother was still alive to see his music being rediscovered, she said he would be thrilled to know his work is reaching new audiences.

“I was so happy when Mo’min got in touch to ask about re-releasing the album. It has historical significance and with the internet, anyone can find it,” she said.

On his return to London, Swaitat received funding from Jerwood Arts to start the Majazz Project, an online platform dedicated to restoring Palestinian musical heritage.

The digital release of Awwad’s Intifada Album was launched through the Majazz Project label at the end of 2021. The vinyl version, scheduled for launch in April, has already sold half of its run.

“The response has been amazing. I’ve had messages from young Palestinians and those in the diaspora telling me they loved it, or they bought it as a present for their parents who were young when it was originally released,” Swaitat said.

“We have plans to reissue more of the music – some rock, traditional Bedouin recordings and newer electronica.

“So much Palestinian culture has been lost or locked up in Israeli military archives, so it was magical to find this. It’s a journey through the past and the future of a whole people.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘In our teens, we dreamed of making peace between Israelis and Palestinians. Then my friend was shot’

On 11 May 2021, I was sitting with a small group in a cafe in southern Tel Aviv, studying Arabic. Our teacher, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, had been telling us that he and his pregnant Jewish wife kept getting turned down by landlords who would not rent their property to a “mixed” couple. We were almost at the end of the three-hour class when air raid sirens sounded. A few days earlier, missiles had been launched from Gaza into Israel, but this was the first time they had hit Tel Aviv. Beyond the fear of an airstrike, I had a sad, heavy feeling. I had recently returned to live in Israel after 15 years studying and working abroad. I remembered a time, in the mid-1990s, when I had believed that Israel was going to be different, more just and less violent. That belief now felt like a distant memory.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Darwish
thetowerpulse.net

Altuesdays: Foster the People’s “Sacred Hearts Club” is a euphoric journey through every sound of alternative

Among alternative bands deep rooted in the alternative genre through the 2010s, Foster the People have placed themselves amongst the most iconic. They’ve had their fair share of Top 40 plays, while still maintaining their closed position in alternative radio. Despite some critics who may argue their debut album, Torches, which features top hits such as “Pumped Up Kicks”, “Helena Beat” and “Houdini”, their third studio album, Sacred Hearts Club, steals the title of most experimental, most true to the alternative genre, and most mature in the band’s discography.
MUSIC
Daily Northwestern

Student DJs share their journeys in the Northwestern music scene

In his early teenage years, Communication junior Edwin Chalas Cuevas began making his own electronic dance music using software such as GarageBand and Logic Pro. Now, he hosts his own radio show on WNUR. Chalas Cuevas is one of the many self-taught student DJs at Northwestern. With the help of...
MUSIC
foxla.com

Changing Lives Through Music

The White Hall Arts Academy was founded in 2011 to provide affordable conservatory level arts education to the local community. Now it's being honored in a huge way. The Academy has been awarded $50,000 as part of the Lewis Prize for Music's 2022 Accelerator Awards. It's an award for organizations who create positive change through youth music programs. Tanisha Hall, founder of the White Hall Arts Academy, joined us live on Good Day LA.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Music School#Wedding Music#Bedouin
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Palestine
luxurylaunches.com

A 460-year-old ancient globe that shows a world even before Australia was discovered may fetch $40,000 in an auction.

When one discovers an ancient artifact, it unfolds the era and the world that existed. One such fantastic find is a priceless globe dating back to the 16th Century. This is the oldest object ever to make it to an auction. It has revealed some fascinating details from that time. For one, it displays sea monsters, ships, and a portrayal of Triton, a Greek god of the sea. The almost 500 years old globe shows no markings of Australia, proving it as unexplored. Australia is nothing but a vague southern landmass called Terra Incognita on the globe.
AUSTRALIA
The Guardian

Brazil: rock breaks from cliff and falls on boaters, leaving 10 dead

A towering slab of rock broke from a cliff and toppled on to pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake on Saturday, leaving 10 people dead. Police said that there was a possibility that some people were still missing on Sunday following the accident in Minas Gerais state. At least 32 people were injured, though most were released from hospitals by Saturday evening.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

113K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy