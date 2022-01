HAYS, Kan. – After trailing by 14 at halftime, Fort Hays State made a second-half surge against defending national champion and No. 2 ranked Northwest Missouri State. However, the rally came up short as the Bearcats pulled back away in the late going and won by a score of 74-60 in Hays. Northwest Missouri State improved to 14-1 overall, 7-0 in the MIAA, while FHSU is now 11-3 overall, 6-3 in the MIAA.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO