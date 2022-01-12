ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel Is ‘Roaring Back' — But the Industry Might Not Be Ready for a Boom

By Monica Buchanan Pitrelli, CNBC
Cover picture for the articleLast year wasn't a stellar year for travelers. Perhaps that's why so many are pinning their hopes on 2022. Travel bookings and inquiries are surging, say travel insiders, in an upward trajectory that, if realized, may both benefit and challenge travelers in the coming year. 'People want to make...

Travel + Leisure

The Most Powerful Passports in the World for 2022

Japan and Singapore once again held the two most powerful passports in the world for 2022, according to the Henley Passport Index. Passport holders from the two countries — which also tied for first place last year — are able to enter 192 different destinations around the world without a visa, not taking into account the effect of COVID-19-related restrictions. They were followed by Germany and South Korea, which tied for second place with access to 190 destinations visa-free.
WORLD
The Independent

The hottest travel trends of 2022

Looking ahead to trends and future happenings is always a thrill – but this column is going to be even more exciting than that. Why? Because I’m actively going to avoid the C word (you know the one) as well as its associated P word (2020-2022 – so far), T word (PCR vs LFT) and Q word (hotel or otherwise). I think we can agree that it’ll be a welcome break - if only once a fortnight.Here in Trendwatch land, the only things going viral will be the odd TikTok travel trend or hot-topic tweet. Every couple of weeks, we’ll...
LIFESTYLE
FodorsTravel

How the Travel Industry Is (Finally) Learning to Cater to Black Travelers

As the travel industry evolves and diversifies, so does its approach to Black travelers and their needs. Vacation is the ultimate reward for Americans. We tend to work longer hours and take fewer breaks than other nations, making those brief beach respites and quick winter getaways all the more precious. But taking a vacation doesn’t always mean leaving your problems behind. For Black travelers, racism and oppression faced at home can sometimes follow you abroad. Even in my travels, I’ve been mistaken for hotel staff and berated for not bringing towels to a neighboring room in a timely fashion, per their request. My bathing suit and wristband identifying me as a fellow guest of the all-inclusive resort were lost on my holiday neighbor, to whom seeing a Black person meant “the help.” These kinds of bliss-interrupting, reality-checking events are not unique to my own travel experiences, which is why many Black travelers are now choosing to embark on group adventures that curate experiences and accommodations to their tastes.
TRAVEL
Telegraph

The countries that might finally reopen to British travellers in 2022

With the UK rolling back its omicron-related travel restrictions, the outlook for holidays in 2022 is looking much brighter. However, Britons are still banned from a number of countries almost two years after the onset of the pandemic. Prior to the emergence of the omicron variant, some countries on our...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Aviation industry pleads for end to international travel tests

Airlines and airports are calling for the UK’s onerous and expensive testing rules to be revoked at an expected review later today.At the end of November, testing rules were stepped up to try to tackle the Omicron coronavirus variant.All international arrivals to the UK (except from Ireland) are required to go into self-isolation until they have a negative PCR test result.In addition, flights from South Africa were cancelled temporarily and 11 African nations were placed on the red list – requiring hotel quarantine for 11 nights.A week later pre-departure tests were made mandatory for all travellers to the UK.Yet on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Travel industry welcomes reversal of Omicron testing rules

Airlines, airports and holiday companies have broadly welcomed the government’s decision to revert to “pre-Omicron” rules for international travellers to England.Fully vaccinated arrivals after 4am on Friday 7 January 2022 need not present a pre-departure test certificate to the airline, ferry company or train operator.From 4am on Sunday, double jabbed arrivals may also take a faster, cheaper lateral flow test on the day of arrival or one of the two following days, rather than a PCR test as was previously required.Self-isolation while waiting for results will no longer be required for those who have had two jabs or more.The same...
INDUSTRY
