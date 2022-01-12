ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travel Is ‘Roaring Back' — But the Industry Might Not Be Ready for a Boom

By Monica Buchanan Pitrelli, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year wasn't a stellar year for travelers. Perhaps that's why so many are pinning their hopes on 2022. Travel bookings and inquiries are surging, say travel insiders, in an upward trajectory that, if realized, may both benefit and challenge travelers in the coming year. 'People want to make...

Travel + Leisure

The Most Powerful Passports in the World for 2022

Japan and Singapore once again held the two most powerful passports in the world for 2022, according to the Henley Passport Index. Passport holders from the two countries — which also tied for first place last year — are able to enter 192 different destinations around the world without a visa, not taking into account the effect of COVID-19-related restrictions. They were followed by Germany and South Korea, which tied for second place with access to 190 destinations visa-free.
WORLD
NBC Los Angeles

What Delta Air Lines Predicts for Business Travel After the Omicron Variant

Delta executives predict that corporate travel will return in the spring at a similar level to where it had rebounded before the omicron variant. It's wait-and-see right now, but 80% of corporate travel survey respondents thought they would travel the same or more in the first quarter than they did in fourth quarter, before office reopening delays pushed that out.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

The hottest travel trends of 2022

Looking ahead to trends and future happenings is always a thrill – but this column is going to be even more exciting than that. Why? Because I’m actively going to avoid the C word (you know the one) as well as its associated P word (2020-2022 – so far), T word (PCR vs LFT) and Q word (hotel or otherwise). I think we can agree that it’ll be a welcome break - if only once a fortnight.Here in Trendwatch land, the only things going viral will be the odd TikTok travel trend or hot-topic tweet. Every couple of weeks, we’ll...
LIFESTYLE
FodorsTravel

How the Travel Industry Is (Finally) Learning to Cater to Black Travelers

As the travel industry evolves and diversifies, so does its approach to Black travelers and their needs. Vacation is the ultimate reward for Americans. We tend to work longer hours and take fewer breaks than other nations, making those brief beach respites and quick winter getaways all the more precious. But taking a vacation doesn’t always mean leaving your problems behind. For Black travelers, racism and oppression faced at home can sometimes follow you abroad. Even in my travels, I’ve been mistaken for hotel staff and berated for not bringing towels to a neighboring room in a timely fashion, per their request. My bathing suit and wristband identifying me as a fellow guest of the all-inclusive resort were lost on my holiday neighbor, to whom seeing a Black person meant “the help.” These kinds of bliss-interrupting, reality-checking events are not unique to my own travel experiences, which is why many Black travelers are now choosing to embark on group adventures that curate experiences and accommodations to their tastes.
TRAVEL
Telegraph

The countries that might finally reopen to British travellers in 2022

With the UK rolling back its omicron-related travel restrictions, the outlook for holidays in 2022 is looking much brighter. However, Britons are still banned from a number of countries almost two years after the onset of the pandemic. Prior to the emergence of the omicron variant, some countries on our...
LIFESTYLE
NBC Los Angeles

San Francisco Man Stranded Overseas After Visa Renewal Process Delay

A trip to Europe turned into a nightmare for a Bay Area couple who are anxious to be reunited before their baby arrives in February. During a visit to a U.S. Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, Rahul Dutta said he got word that processing his visa application to re-enter the United States was delayed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
