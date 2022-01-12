ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Omicron could soon peak in some parts of Canada, estimates show

INS News
 3 days ago

CTVNews.ca – Canada – Public...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

bulletin-news.com

The Omicron Peak is Behind Us, Reports Show

Scientists are detecting signs that COVID-19’s frightening omicron wave has crested in the United Kingdom and is about to do so in the United States, at which point instances might begin to decline rapidly. The reason for this is that, barely a month and a half after being discovered...
SCIENCE
Reuters

Sydney Omicron outbreak could peak by late January, modelling shows

SYDNEY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Omicron outbreak in Australia's most-populous state could peak by the end of January, official modelling showed on Friday, as authorities reinstated some restrictions in a bid to slow the record spike in infections. After containing the virus through lockdowns and tough border rules earlier...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Bill Gates: Once the omicron variant passes, Covid will be more like the seasonal flu

Covid's omicron variant is currently tearing through the U.S. and the rest of the world at a record-breaking pace — but Bill Gates sees hope on the horizon. Once the current surge abates, countries can expect to see "far fewer cases" through the rest of 2022, Gates wrote on Tuesday during a Twitter Q&A with Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh. Once that happens, Gates continued, Covid can most likely "be treated more like seasonal flu."
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Chinese spy who targeted UK Prime Ministers: Communist agent was in David Cameron's delegation to China, got an award from Theresa May and paid for MP's trip to Beijing over a decade in halls of power

A Chinese ‘spy’ outed by MI5 targeted the ‘highest levels of Government’, including former prime ministers, it was revealed last night. In an unprecedented move, spy chiefs yesterday issued a security alert to MPs over solicitor Christine Lee, 58. She sought to influence a string of...
POLITICS
Popculture

The One Grocery Item Experts Warn Is About to Become Very Hard to Find

Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
Douglas Pilarski

Goblin Sharks Are Ocean Floor Dwellers

The first time I laid eyes on a picture of a Goblin shark, I thought it looked like a pinata from an underwater horror movie. It didn’t look real to me. I learned after some research, it does exist as pictured. I learned that it is a rare shark with origins reaching back millions of years.
People

Baby Dinosaur Discovered Coiled Inside 70-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Egg

A 70-million-year-old fossilized dinosaur egg discovered in China is giving scientist the opportunity to study dinosaur incubation. Nicknamed Baby Yingliang — after the Chinese museum where it was discovered — the fossil preserves the embryonic skeleton of an oviraptorid dinosaur and shows the baby dinosaur curled up perfectly inside, CNN reported.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

US cases fall a massive 25% in a single day with 643,660 new COVID infections and 1,986 deaths: Ex-FDA commissioner says New York could peak 'as soon as this week' but Omicron surge will take longer to burn out in rest of the country

The number of new US cases of COVID-19 has dropped for the second day running after hitting record highs on Monday, as experts say the Omicron surge may be nearing a peak in New York but will continue to rise in the rest of the country. The US recorded 643,660...
NFL

