Hawaii State

U.S. Navy agrees to drain a Hawaii fuel tank system blamed for tainted drinking water

INS News
 3 days ago

After initially resisting, the Navy will comply with...

insnews.org

UPI News

Navy extends deadline to clean Pearl Harbor drinking water it contaminated

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Navy has extended its timeline to clean up the Pearl Harbor drinking water system it contaminated in a jet fuel spill in November. The Navy previously determined that its water well around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam was contaminated from a jet fuel spill on Nov. 20 near the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.
MILITARY
UPI News

House subcommittee to take up Navy fuel cleanup in Hawaii

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness has set a hearing next week on the Navy's handling of water contamination at a nearby storage facility in Hawaii. The hearing was set for Tuesday, taking in testimony from several high-ranking Navy personnel. A jet fuel spill near...
HAWAII STATE
Sand Hills Express

U.S. Navy promises to fix the Hawaii water contamination crisis

House lawmakers on Tuesday criticized the Navy for its initial response to the fuel leak in Hawaii that has contaminated the tap water for thousands of families. “The Navy caused this problem, we own it, and we are going to fix it,” Rear Admiral Brendan Converse, deputy commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet said in his opening statement at a virtual hearing in front of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOH upholds order to drain Red Hill fuel tanks, but Navy can appeal in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has upheld an order that the Navy drain its massive underground fuel storage tanks at Red Hill. The decision in the contested case was expected. But the Navy has been fighting against the state’s order, disputing claims that the facility poses an imminent...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Key congressional panel poised to press Navy on whether they’ll drain fuel from Red Hill tanks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A key Congressional panel will hold a hearing next week over the Navy’s handling of the Red Hill water contamination. The House Armed Services’ Subcommittee on Readiness will call some of the Navy’s top officials in Hawaii and on the mainland to testify about the fuel spill. They will also question them about whether the Navy plans to comply with the state’s order to shut down the fuel tanks.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of residents affected by Navy’s tainted water crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of residents affected by Navy’s tainted water crisis. Attorneys Terry Revere and Michael Green filed the suit on behalf of all residents of military housing affected by the petroleum contamination — that affected 93,000 people on the Pearl Harbor water system.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
