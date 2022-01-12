U.S. Navy agrees to drain a Hawaii fuel tank system blamed for tainted drinking water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are new concerns about the Navy’s plan to release millions of gallons of treated water from its contaminated Red Hill fuel facility. into Halawa Stream. The Navy told lawmakers Thursday and then the state’s Commission on Water Resource Management Friday about its plan to filter...
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Navy has extended its timeline to clean up the Pearl Harbor drinking water system it contaminated in a jet fuel spill in November. The Navy previously determined that its water well around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam was contaminated from a jet fuel spill on Nov. 20 near the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A top naval official said Tuesday that the U.S. Navy will empty fuel storage tanks at a base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after a leak weeks ago threatened a supply of water. Hawaii's Health Department ordered that the underground tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel...
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness has set a hearing next week on the Navy's handling of water contamination at a nearby storage facility in Hawaii. The hearing was set for Tuesday, taking in testimony from several high-ranking Navy personnel. A jet fuel spill near...
House lawmakers on Tuesday criticized the Navy for its initial response to the fuel leak in Hawaii that has contaminated the tap water for thousands of families. “The Navy caused this problem, we own it, and we are going to fix it,” Rear Admiral Brendan Converse, deputy commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet said in his opening statement at a virtual hearing in front of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness.
A day after the Hawaii Department of Health doubled down on its order to the Navy to empty its Red Hill fuel facility, Hawaii’s congressional delegation is advising the military to do as its told. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono and U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Kai Kahele...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has upheld an order that the Navy drain its massive underground fuel storage tanks at Red Hill. The decision in the contested case was expected. But the Navy has been fighting against the state’s order, disputing claims that the facility poses an imminent...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A key Congressional panel will hold a hearing next week over the Navy’s handling of the Red Hill water contamination. The House Armed Services’ Subcommittee on Readiness will call some of the Navy’s top officials in Hawaii and on the mainland to testify about the fuel spill. They will also question them about whether the Navy plans to comply with the state’s order to shut down the fuel tanks.
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Interagency Drinking Water System Team in Hawaii announced on Friday a new process for drinking water flushing, sampling and testing to resolve concerns after a jet fuel spill last year near the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The team, made up of the Hawaii Department of...
A coalition of stakeholders finalized the process on Thursday by which the Navy will flush its water distribution system and attempt to rid it of jet fuel contamination. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is made up of the state Department of Health, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Army, and the Navy.
The November Navy fuel spill linked to the water contamination affecting thousands of military families in Hawaii was likely the result of “operator error,” a Navy official told lawmakers Tuesday. The Navy will also comply with the Hawaii Department of Health’s emergency order to drain the fuel tanks...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy says it will comply with the state emergency order to drain its Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks, adding it is already making a plan to do so. The announcement is an about-face for the service, which had been challenging the order. The news came...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of residents affected by Navy’s tainted water crisis. Attorneys Terry Revere and Michael Green filed the suit on behalf of all residents of military housing affected by the petroleum contamination — that affected 93,000 people on the Pearl Harbor water system.
