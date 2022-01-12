ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge allows Federal Trade Commission’s latest suit against Facebook to move forward

INS News
 3 days ago

The judge had previously tossed the FTC’s first...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
techxplore.com

Judge rejects Facebook bid to derail US antitrust suit

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that US regulators' re-worked anti-trust case against Facebook can go ahead, saying the complaint was more robust and detailed than the version denied last year. The US Federal Trade Commission has alleged the social media giant, which has renamed itself Meta, holds an illegal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftc#Ap#Npr
The Conversation U.S.

What Supreme Court's block of vaccine mandate for large businesses will mean for public health: 4 questions answered

The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 13, 2022, blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate, which applied to virtually all private companies with 100 of more employees. But it left in place a narrower mandate that requires health care workers at facilities receiving federal funds to get vaccinated. The ruling comes at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates continues to soar throughout the United States as a result of the omicron variant. We asked Debbie Kaminer, a professor of law at Baruch College, CUNY, to explain the ruling’s impact. 1. What did the Supreme Court decide? The court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Michigan AG says scheme to overthrow election with fake electors ‘may go all the way to the top’

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show Thursday, where she spoke about the scheme in which Republicans in several states that President Biden won forged election documents in an attempt to give the election to former President Trump. Fraudulent electors in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia sent documents to the National Archives to certify the election for Trump, despite Biden having won. While no one has been arrested yet in connection with this attempted election fraud, Nessel expects authorities to gather more evidence, and that this may have been orchestrated from the highest levels of government.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

State AGs Appeal Dismissal of Their Antitrust Suit Against Facebook

A coalition of attorneys general from nearly 50 states and territories appealed a judge's dismissal of its antitrust case against Facebook in a new filing on Friday. The states, led by New York AG Letitia James, argued the judge wrongly dismissed their case. Earlier this week, the district court judge...
TECHNOLOGY
WHNT News 19

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet

(The Hill) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed some of the country’s largest social media and tech companies Thursday, arguing they had not been forthcoming following an August request for information. The four subpoenas were sent to Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet, the parent company of both […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

US's fleet of more than 9,000 helicopters including air ambulances could be grounded after 5G wireless rollout on January 19 because the network interferes with choppers' radar altimeter

AT&T and Verizon are set to unleash their 5G networks across the US on January 19, but the launch could ground the more than 9,000 commercial helicopters, including lifesaving medevac choppers, as a result. The wireless service can render radar altimeters, which measure altitude, unreliable and under US law, all...
FAA

Comments / 0

Community Policy