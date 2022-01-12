ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two more arrests in operation aimed at blocking meth supply

INS News
 3 days ago

Two more arrests have been made...

insnews.org

jpinews.com

Meth Arrests

On Thursday, December 23, 2021, at approximately 1330 hours, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a suspicious vehicle near the 7000 block of KY 70 in the Knob Lick community of Metcalfe County. Someone had left the vehicle abandoned on private property at that location. The vehicle was located by members of the Barren County Sheriff’s Office who were looking for Billy J. Johnson, a fugitive from justice.
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
fox5ny.com

Police find 7 bodies, including multiple dead children, inside home

MOORHEAD, Minn. - Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died. Police said the victims included four adults and three children. They were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in Moorhead. Those family members called police.
MOORHEAD, MN
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bad Left Hook

Police seize 425 pounds of crystal methamphetamine smuggled in boxing equipment

For any boxers in training and tweakers in the audience that may be wondering why the holiday treat they ordered hasn’t arrived in time for Christmas day - Don’t blame pandemic supply chain delays. Blame Thai customs officials, who seized a shipment of boxing equipment stuffed with 425 pounds [193 kilograms, if you go in for that sort of thing instead] of crystal methamphetamine earlier this week.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Laredo Morning Times

Man says he was threatened into smuggling $1M in crystal meth

A man claimed he was threatened in Mexico to smuggle more than $1 million in crystal meth into the United States, according to an arrest affidavit. Luis Francisco Mercado, 46, a Mexican citizen, was arrested and charged with import, attempt to import and conspire to import the meth. On Dec....
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

Man employed at a jail allegedly smuggled contraband to inmates

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man was arrested when he was accused of smuggling things like cell phones and smokeless tobacco to inmates. According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), over the past month and a half Deputy Jailer Brandon Fredrick was allegedly being paid for the contraband he gave to inmates. According to KSP, Fredrick […]
HENDERSON, KY
foxsanantonio.com

DEA busts drug ring tied to Sinaloa Cartel

SAN ANTONIO — "These counterfeit pills, we're seeing the most we've ever seen here in the United States," says Dante Sorianello, the assistant special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in the San Antonio district. A major drug bust ring tied to the Sinaloa Cartel results in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PIX11

Drug bust in the Bronx nets cocaine, cash and guns: NYPD

THE BRONX — A narcotics bust in the Bronx resulted in the seizure of about $170,000 and 3 kilograms of a substance believed to be cocaine, police said on Wednesday. Four suspects were arrested in connection with the bust, according to the NYPD. Charges were not immediately released. In addition to the cash and suspected […]
BRONX, NY
hot96.com

Two Arrested On Drug Charges

New Year’s Day didn’t go as planned for two Evansville residents. Police say, 42 year old Shawn Stehlik and passenger 34 year old Cody Clark were stopped for speeding. While speaking with the occupants, Deputies determined that the driver had a suspended driver’s license and the passenger provided false identification.
EVANSVILLE, IN

