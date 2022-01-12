De-registered doctor questioned over her chocolate business

A chemical found in live cannabis plants could help protect human cells against coronavirus infections, research suggests.A study by scientists at Oregon State University (OSU) and Oregon Health and Science University found that two acids present in hemp, a type of cannabis plant used widely in cloth, paper and as a drug, were able to jam the gears of the virus that causes Covid-19.The researchers said the two compounds can bind onto the SARS-Cov-2 virus' spike protein, which it uses to invade and commandeer human cells and which gives the coronavirus family its name.However, the compounds probably cannot be...

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO