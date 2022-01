WEST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks report their continuing reinvestigation of an unemployment fraud incident. Authorities state that on December 30, 2021, at 10:17 AM, an unknown suspect opened a fraudulent unemployment account in the name of the 35-year-old male victim from West Nottingham Township, Chester County. The victim was notified through email by the Unemployment Compensation Benefits fraud reporting system. The account was closed and no monetary losses were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO