Covid-19 update: 28 new community cases, 65 in MIQ, two further deaths

INS News
 3 days ago

There are 28 new community cases of...

insnews.org

eturbonews.com

UK to send door-to-door vaccine teams to homes of unvaccinated

Over 122,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the UK last Friday alone – another daily record since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest reports, British government authorities are mulling the idea of sending nurses to people’s homes as a way to avoid new restrictive measures and to deliver vaccines to rural areas where vaccination centers might be less accessible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
WORLD
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 22,184 New COVID Cases, 75 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 22,184 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday and 75 additional deaths. As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped slightly to 21.61%. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,287,109. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,350. There were 120,643 total new tests reported. There are 3,087 people currently in the hospital with COVID, the highest number since May 2020. There are also 473 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 125,996 new cases from weekend, adds 182 new deaths to total

Florida on Monday reported 125,996 new COVID-19 cases from the weekend and increased its total death count by 182, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Hospital patients with COVID-19 also increased over the weekend, nearing 10,000 for the first time since mid-September. As of Sunday, Miami-Dade County had the highest per-capita rate of daily COVID-19 cases of any ...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'Selfish' student who hosted illegal Covid super-spreader parties for THREE nights running is fined $4,400 - as court hears wild raves helped plunge city into lockdown

A student has been hit with a $4,400 fine for holding parties over three consecutive nights in a NSW town flouting Covid regulations, causing the virus to spread and plunging the Hunter region into lockdown. Nathan Koko, 22, who later tested positive to Covid, pleaded guilty in the Newcastle Local...
WORLD
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara County Public Health Reports 1,137 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Related Deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 1,137 new COVID-19 cases Friday and two additional coronavirus-related deaths. One of the deaths was of an individual age 70 or older, while the other individual was age 50 to 69. Both individuals had underlying medical conditions, and neither death was associated with a congregate care site. One of the individuals resided in Santa Maria, and the other resided in Orcutt.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
AFP

Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

The Philippine government on Thursday defended a controversial ban on unvaccinated people using public transport in the capital Manila where Omicron is fuelling a record surge in cases. New cases hit a record 34,021 on Thursday, with just over three million people in the Philippines infected since the start of the pandemic.
TRAFFIC
Deadline

L.A. County Reports Two New Covid-19 Deaths And 21,200 New Positive Cases

SUNDAY: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported two new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 21,200 new positive cases. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Today’s data brings the County to a total of 27,640 deaths and 1,741,292 positive cases. At time of reporting, 1,628 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. Testing results are available for nearly 10,097,000 individuals with 16 percent of people testing positive. Today’s positivity rate clocks in at 21.8%. COVID-19 Daily Update:January 2, 2022New Cases: 21,200 (1,741,292 to date)New Deaths: 2 (27,640 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 1,628 pic.twitter.com/hVcluwaK2U — LA Public...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
AFP

Two hospitals in China's Xi'an closed over lockdown failures

Two hospitals in China's locked-down city of Xi'an, including one that refused to treat an eight-month pregnant woman who later miscarried, have been closed while they "rectify" mistakes, authorities said Thursday. The historic city, one of several in China experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, has been subject to strict home confinement for three weeks in line with Beijing's "zero-Covid" strategy. Top health officials were forced to apologise last week after a distressing social media post -- including photos and video of the woman sitting on a plastic stool outside Gaoxin Hospital in a pool of blood -- prompted outrage over the megacity's harsh imposition of the rules. She was refused treatment because her negative Covid-19 test fell slightly outside the 48-hour requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

New highly mutated Covid strain discovered

A coronavirus variant with 46 mutations has been detected in southern France. The new variant of Covid-19 was first discovered in a patient who returned to France from Cameroon. Researchers said it's too early to assess the variant's features. The new strain, B.1.640.2, was detected in 12 patients living in...
WORLD
popville.com

Vaccine Requirements will be required starting January 15 at Restaurants, Bars, Indoor entertainment and exercise establishments per the Mayor

“Beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 6AM certain establishments will be required to verify that patrons ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The timeline for vaccine requirements is as follows:”. Proof of vaccination will be required at:. Acceptable types of proof of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

California went from mandating vaccines to forcing COVID-positive health care employees to work

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance allowing hospitals and health networks to force COVID-postive healthcare workers to continue working if they are asymptomatic. "The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency services providers respond to an unprecedented surge and staffing shortages. Hospitals have to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Bill Gates: Once the omicron variant passes, Covid will be more like the seasonal flu

Covid's omicron variant is currently tearing through the U.S. and the rest of the world at a record-breaking pace — but Bill Gates sees hope on the horizon. Once the current surge abates, countries can expect to see "far fewer cases" through the rest of 2022, Gates wrote on Tuesday during a Twitter Q&A with Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh. Once that happens, Gates continued, Covid can most likely "be treated more like seasonal flu."
BUSINESS

