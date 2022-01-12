ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New health order makes changes to mega-events in San Francisco

By Dan Thorn, Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEjFK_0djGMNgm00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A new health order issued by the San Francisco Department of Public Health is making changes to mega-event requirements that go into effect on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Beginning Saturday, the threshold for mega-events will be lowered to 500 attendees indoor and 5,000 attendees outdoor.

San Francisco Mayor announces new order amid COVID-19 surge

In addition, a new requirement for up-to-date vaccinations for these events will go into effect on Feb. 1:

  1. Up-to-date vaccinations for patrons:
    • Those 16 and up need to show vaccination with receipt of booster shot (as soon as they are eligible) — Booster must have been received one week prior to event.
    • Those 12 to 15 years old must be vaccinated, but booster will not be required until March 1
    • Those 5 to 11 must have vaccination or negative COVID test proof. Test must be taken one to two days prior.
    • Those 2 to 4 must have proof of negative COVID test taken one to two days prior.
  2. Require all staff to show proof of up-to-date vaccination, including booster as soon as they are eligible
  3. All indoor and outdoor mega-events continue to be required to submit a Health and Safety Plan to the Health Officer via email at healthplan@sfcityatty.org .
Chase Center to require proof of vaccine booster shot

This order will include venues like the Chase Center, which announced in December that attendees will need to require proof of booster beginning Feb. 1.

To be sure that you have not had close contact with someone who has COVID-19, the health order also redefines having close contact as:

“Being within six feet of a person with COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period while the person is contagious. In turn, a ‘person with COVID-19’ means a person who tests positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 or has been clinically diagnosed with COVID-19 by a healthcare provider. A person is no longer considered a person with COVID-19 once all of the following occur: (a) at least one day has passed since their last fever (without use of fever-reducing medications), and (b) there has been improvements of other symptoms, and (c) at least five days have passed since symptoms first appeared. A person who tested positive for COVID-19 but never had symptoms is no longer considered a person with COVID-19 five days after the date of their first positive test. The person is considered contagious either if they either (I) had symptoms, from 48 hours before their symptoms began until at least 10 five days after the start of symptoms, or if they(ii) did not have symptoms but learned they were COVID-19 positive from a test, from 48 hours before their COVID-19 test was collected until 10 five days after they were tested.”

For more details, see the full health order here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Nurses protest at Bay Area hospitals for safer working conditions

(BCN) — Nurses plan to demonstrate at eight Bay Area hospitals Thursday to demand safer working conditions from the hospital industry. The union action — planned by the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United and Caregiver Healthcare Employees Union — will also condemn the decision announced Saturday by the California Department of Public Health letting asymptomatic […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area food banks report critical volunteer shortage

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Community Food Bank has enough capacity to accommodate 50 volunteers for any given shift. On Friday, just 22 people showed up. “They’re a dedicated crew that’s coming in during the days to get the work done, but we need more hands,” said food bank spokesperson Michael Altfest. […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KRON4 News

Bay Area food banks experiencing ‘alarming’ volunteer shortages

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Five major Bay Area food banks are calling on the public to help after all the nonprofits reported “alarming” volunteer shortages in their warehouses and at their food distribution sites. The food banks, who serve 12 Northern California counties, said that while volunteer rates at sites traditionally slow down slightly […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Order#Weather#Covid#Health And Safety Plan#The Chase Center
KRON4 News

San Francisco health officials: Upgrade masks, update vaccines

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Department of Public Health says masks should be upgraded and vaccines need to be updated. Health officials have also made changes to booster requirements at large events such as concerts and sports games. A cloth mask like this doesn’t cut it when it comes to omicron. The experts […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy