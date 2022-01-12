New health order makes changes to mega-events in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A new health order issued by the San Francisco Department of Public Health is making changes to mega-event requirements that go into effect on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Beginning Saturday, the threshold for mega-events will be lowered to 500 attendees indoor and 5,000 attendees outdoor.

In addition, a new requirement for up-to-date vaccinations for these events will go into effect on Feb. 1:

Up-to-date vaccinations for patrons: Those 16 and up need to show vaccination with receipt of booster shot (as soon as they are eligible) — Booster must have been received one week prior to event.

Those 12 to 15 years old must be vaccinated, but booster will not be required until March 1

Those 5 to 11 must have vaccination or negative COVID test proof. Test must be taken one to two days prior.

Those 2 to 4 must have proof of negative COVID test taken one to two days prior. Require all staff to show proof of up-to-date vaccination, including booster as soon as they are eligible All indoor and outdoor mega-events continue to be required to submit a Health and Safety Plan to the Health Officer via email at healthplan@sfcityatty.org .

This order will include venues like the Chase Center, which announced in December that attendees will need to require proof of booster beginning Feb. 1.

To be sure that you have not had close contact with someone who has COVID-19, the health order also redefines having close contact as:

“Being within six feet of a person with COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period while the person is contagious. In turn, a ‘person with COVID-19’ means a person who tests positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 or has been clinically diagnosed with COVID-19 by a healthcare provider. A person is no longer considered a person with COVID-19 once all of the following occur: (a) at least one day has passed since their last fever (without use of fever-reducing medications), and (b) there has been improvements of other symptoms, and (c) at least five days have passed since symptoms first appeared. A person who tested positive for COVID-19 but never had symptoms is no longer considered a person with COVID-19 five days after the date of their first positive test. The person is considered contagious either if they either (I) had symptoms, from 48 hours before their symptoms began until at least 10 five days after the start of symptoms, or if they(ii) did not have symptoms but learned they were COVID-19 positive from a test, from 48 hours before their COVID-19 test was collected until 10 five days after they were tested.”

For more details, see the full health order here.

