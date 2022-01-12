ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Zoë Kravitz Stars In Steven Soderbergh’s ‘KIMI’ Trailer

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Within the last year, HBO Max has cemented itself as the streaming service to be. From original series like Love Life to exclusive movie premieres like King Richard, HBO has successfully transitioned its award-winning premium cable brand into a...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Halle Berry on ‘Bruised’, Wanting to Play Zendaya’s Mother and Advice for Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman

Halle Berry has her eyes on the future. The Oscar-winning actor, who just released her directorial debut “Bruised” (in which she also stars), isn’t content with the ground she has already broken. Next up: She’d like to work with rising superstar Zendaya. “I have a plan,” she says. “I would love to play her mother. I have an idea because I think she’s the future.” Berry also has advice for Zoë Kravitz, who will be playing Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated “The Batman” with Robert Pattinson. “I’ll just tell her, get ready, they might come for you...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards Nominations Analysis: What Happened to Kristen Stewart and the ‘Belfast’ Boys?

Talk about all over the place! This year’s SAG Awards film nominating committee, comprised of 2,500 people chosen at random from SAG-AFTRA’s overall membership, revealed its nominations on Wednesday morning — they voted between Dec. 6 and Jan. 9 — and offered a lot of conflicting signs. In the highest-profile category, best ensemble (which many voters treat as an equivalent of best picture), the nom-com selected the mostly Irish cast of Belfast, the largely deaf cast of CODA, the very diverse cast of King Richard and the overflowing-with-A-listers casts of Don’t Look Up and House of Gucci. A best ensemble nomination is a...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Deadline

SAG Awards Nominations: ‘House Of Gucci’, ‘Power Of The Dog’, ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Top Lists

UPDATED with full list of nominees: Nominations were revealed Wednesday morning for the 28th annual SAG Awards, one of the bellwether guild events in the awards-season calendar. On the film side, MGM/United Artists Releasing’s House of Gucci and Netflix’s The Power of the Dog led nominations with three apiece. Power of the Dog scored for Lead Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee in supporting, but missed out on an Ensemble nom. Those went to Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, King Richard and Gucci, which scored acting noms for Lady Gaga and Jered Leto. In TV, Emmy champs Succession from...
MOVIES
Polygon

12 best movies new to streaming to watch in January 2022

Welcome to 2022! It’s the start of a brand new year, filled with exciting possibilities and new hopes, not mention a whole slew of films to look forward to. Between Scream 5 and Morbius, not to mention other highly anticipated releases such as Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Pixar’s Turning Red, the first quarter of the year promises to one filled with fantastic movies worth getting excited for. The same could be said for streaming as well, as the first month of the new year boasts several critically-acclaimed classics and memorable new additions to stream from home.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar stars in first-look trailer for Suspicion

The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar is worlds away from his role as a goofy astrophysicist in the first-look trailer for upcoming drama Suspicion. The eight-part thriller, which also stars Uma Thurman, has released its first official trailer ahead of its release on Apple TV+ next month. Also starring the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Love Life#Hbo#Sci Fi#Academy Award
Y-105FM

Zoë Kravitz Reveals How She Prepared to Become Catwoman for ‘The Batman’

Zoë Kravitz leaps, flips and kicks into action as Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson in a new trailer for The Batman. We first found out that she was playing Selina Kyle — you may be more familiar with Kyle's feline alter ego Catwoman — against Pattinson's Dark Knight in 2019. More than two years later, the film is set to premiere in theaters March 4, 2022, and we're finally getting to see the star in action.
MOVIES
NYLON

Brittany Snow And Kid Cudi Are Adult Film Stars In Danger In A24's 'X' Trailer

After a year surprisingly short on their trademark horror fare (only Lamb and False Positive really qualify), A24, the studio behind horror hits like Hereditary and The VVitch, is ready to start 2022 off with more of their signature spooks. Up first on the roster is the simply-titled X, which takes place in 1979 and follows “a group of young filmmakers [who] set out to make an adult film in rural Texas,” according to a plot synopsis. “But when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.”
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Patient’: Domhnall Gleeson To Star, Three Others Join Steve Carell In FX Series From ‘The Americans’ Duo

Domhnall Gleeson has been tapped as the co-lead opposite Steve Carell in The Patient, FX’s 10-episode half-hour limited series from The Americans creative duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, and FX Productions. Also joining the cast are Linda Emond (Succession, The Gilded Age), Laura Niemi (This Is Us, Justified) and Andrew Leeds (The Dropout, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist). Co-written by Fields and Weisberg, in The Patient, a psychotherapist (Carell) finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
manofmany.com

Zoe Kravitz Sinks Her Claws Into Bruce Wayne in New ‘Batman’ Trailer

The latest trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman has been revealed, giving fans a closer look at Zoe Kravitz’s charismatically unhinged Selina Kyle/Catwoman. The new teaser, which is entitled ‘The Bat and the Cat’, dives into the tumultuous relationship between the world’s greatest detective and his feline-focused anti-hero companion. But underpinning the decidedly more brutal romantic tale is the looming threat of destruction, spurred on by Paul Dano’s disturbing turn as The Riddler. Three trailers down and the hype train for Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne epic doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon.
MOVIES
IGN

Steven Soderbergh Discusses How to Keep Movie Theaters Alive

Acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has shared his thoughts on the future of movie theaters and how cinema habits could continue to live on in the age of streaming – saying that while there's "still an appeal", but the industry's future lies in convincing young audiences to keep attending as they grow older.
MOVIES
IGN

Steven Soderbergh Doesn't Believe In VR Movies, Cites 'Huge Technical Obstacles"

Despite years of experimenting with different filmmaking techniques, Steven Soderbergh doesn’t believe virtual reality (VR) is suitable for long-form narrative. This probably means Logan Lucky 2 won’t be in VR. In an interview with IGN, we asked Soderbergh — who has previously filmed entire movies on iPhones —...
MOVIES
Collider

Steven Soderbergh and Don Cheadle to Produce HBO Max Series About First Black Wall Street Millionaire

The duo that worked together to bring us 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven is teaming up once again to tell another story about scamming, cheating and scoring huge amounts of money. As Variety reports, Steven Soderbergh and Don Cheadle are executive producing The Other Hamilton for HBO Max, a drama series set to chronicle the true story of Jeremiah Hamilton, a Haitian immigrant that scammed his way to the high ranks of Wall Street, and became the financial district’s first Black millionaire.
TV SERIES
IGN

KIMI: Exclusive Official Trailer

Director Steven Soderbergh returns to the thriller genre with his next film, KIMI, which debuts exclusively on HBO Max on February 10. Soderbergh teamed with Spider-Man and Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp for the New Line film, which stars The Batman's Zoë Kravitz and was made during the pandemic. The film's title refers to a fictitious Alexa/Siri-like voice-activated digital assistant called KIMI. It hears everything you say all the time, recording everything for a Big Brother-like corporation. Kravitz plays Angela Childs, a voice stream interpreter who overhears a murder on a recording she was analyzing. Angela is shaken after reaching out to her colleagues. Why are her employers resistant to her trying to bring this to the authorities' attention? In addition to Zoë Kravitz, the cast includes Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen, Derek DelGaudio, Robin Givens, Charles Halford, Devin Retray, Jacob Vargas, and Rita Wilson.
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

First trailer for The Kissing Booth star's new movie

The Kissing Booth star Joey King is set for another romantic movie, next appearing in supernatural drama The In Between. The film from director Arie Posin has given fans a sneak peek of what to expect in a first trailer – and it sure looks like this is going to be a tearjerker.
MOVIES
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy