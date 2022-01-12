LETTER: The virus, autocracy and GOP conspiracies

There used to be an unwritten rule that the current U.S. president does not speak ill of his predecessor. But, alas, that was before Donald Trump came along. How do you not say something about someone who foments an insurrection against our government? Someone who eviscerated the country's environmental laws while in office? Someone who pardoned a convicted war criminal? Someone who can only be described as a sexual predator and compulsive liar who preys on the prejudices and grievances of his supporters?

