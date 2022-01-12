ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

LETTER: The virus, autocracy and GOP conspiracies

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSue Jerrems thinks that the media coverage of the pandemic is designed to make more money advertising, and that Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden and Steve Sisolak want to continue scare tactics so they can keep control of...

www.reviewjournal.com

Ocala Star Banner

Today's letters: Readers comment on Trump, the GOP and Biden

There used to be an unwritten rule that the current U.S. president does not speak ill of his predecessor. But, alas, that was before Donald Trump came along. How do you not say something about someone who foments an insurrection against our government? Someone who eviscerated the country's environmental laws while in office? Someone who pardoned a convicted war criminal? Someone who can only be described as a sexual predator and compulsive liar who preys on the prejudices and grievances of his supporters?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tri-City Herald

Omicron variant, disgusted with Rep. Klippert, leaving the GOP and other Herald letters

Omicron is here in this country and the data is not looking good, especially for the folks of Benton and Franklin counties, who are only about 50% fully vaccinated. The data is showing that Omicron is seven times more infectious than the Delta variant, which was more than twice as infectious as the original strain. Which means that it is somewhere between 14 and 20 times more infectious than the original strain, which killed 400,000 Americans before we had a vaccine.
KENNEWICK, WA
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Republicans#Advertising#Conspiracies#Gop#Americans
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Lima News

Letter: GOP put party above country

As I was watching the media coverage on the anniversary of the Trump-incited insurrection on Jan. 6, it was glaringly obvious which of the two major political parties has gone off the rails of democracy. In the U.S. House chamber, there were only two members of what used to be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Here’s why Anthony Fauci called a GOP senator a ‘moron’. It comes after unrelenting conservative criticism

Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, found his way into the headlines this week after he was heard on a hot mic calling a GOP senator a “moron” during a committee hearing.The incident, while notable, was not a significant departure from the course that he and Republicans have been on since 2020.At Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Dr Fauci ended a particularly nasty back-and-forth with GOP Sen Roger Marshall over whether or not his financial disclosure forms are public.They are: The Center for Public Integrity...
CONGRESS & COURTS
reviewjournal.com

VICTOR JOECKS: Amid broken promises, Biden divides Americans

President Joe Biden once claimed he wanted to unify the country. In one respect, he has: Most people think he’s doing a terrible job. On Wednesday, a Quinnipiac poll found Biden’s job approval rating is sharply negative, 33 to 53 percent. For context, after the Jan. 6 riot last year, Donald Trump’s approval rating fell 33 percent in a Quinnipiac poll.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

