ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How This L.A. Vintage Shopping Map Hopes to Bolster Small Businesses

By Kaley Roshitsh
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGpJP_0djGLjsR00

Click here to read the full article.

A new app called “LA Vintage Map” is bent on bringing shoppers to the local vintage scene in Los Angeles , and to vintage shops this means new business.

The map launched last week with a roster of 220 businesses and is available on the iOS store as well as its dedicated website LaVintageMap.com. Shoppers can scour listings by area, category or name, viewing store hours and contact information in the directory.

More from WWD

Although the pandemic was a death knell for several vintage stores in L.A., new ones have emerged and famed flea markets like The Rose Bowl Flea, Los Feliz Flea and Silverlake Flea have grown substantially (even adapting virtually amid the pandemic).

Given the shifting grounds and new resale reality , LA Vintage Map founder Liisa Jokinen, who is also behind NYC Vintage Map and vintage search engine Gem, has a relatively simple mission.

“The map helps more people to find the vintage and thrift stores plus flea markets in Los Angeles . It helps people to discover new stores they haven’t visited yet and also encourages them to explore new neighborhoods,” Jokinen told WWD. “After having a look at our maps, many people comment: ‘I had no clue there are so many stores in L.A. and New York City.’” Her hope is that the map will bring a surplus of visitors, shoppers and followers to the featured stores.

Hot on the vintage scene are businesses like Archive Atelier, Chelsea Von Mach, Ciao Cherub, Wilder, Western Gifts, ReDress and The Gorky L.A.

Each has its niche, Jokinen said, with Western Gifts, for one, dealing rare workwear pieces sourced all over Europe and the U.S., while ReDress is the “first rent-the-rack store for individual sellers” in her words.

Wilder specializes in archival denim, Archive Atelier is like a mini antique atelier, Chelsea Von Mach is the editorialized brainchild of a former stylist, The Gorky L.A. is for the artsy minimalist and Ciao Cherub appeals to Instagram-inspired fashion devotees (but make it vintage).

Many of the spots were handpicked for launch by tastemakers like Ari Seth Cohen, founder of Advanced Style (a blog devoted to the style of the senior fashion set) and L.A.-based stylist Sissy Chacon. Both wrote blurbs in devotion to their favorites shops.

Jokinen said reactions to the map are already positive, with owners especially proud of the placement at no cost to them. While Gem’s business model is based on affiliate marketing programs, LA Vintage Map has no revenue stream and is instead a service to business owners. Today, Gem clocks about 460,000 monthly users for its search features.

Even three years ago, local searches for thrift shops were on the rise. Given resale ’s upward trajectory, will the LA Vintage Map catch on?

“Interest in vintage and secondhand market is growing so a map like this is definitely needed,” Jokinen said. “I don’t know of any other similar apps in the world so both LA and NYC Vintage Maps are unique in that sense. We love promoting brick-and-mortar stores, small businesses and flea markets because they make the cities interesting and lively.”

Vintage shops are, of course, just a small piece of the retail landscape. As 2022 kicks off, many fear recovery for the industry overall is a long way out.

“Brick-and-mortar retail will continue to recover in 2022,” Ben Johnston, chief operating officer at Kapitus, a small business loan financier, told WWD. Businesses with overseas sourcing will see continued friction points, he said. “At Kapitus, we expect 2022 will bring a welcome sense of normalization as the virus dissipates, inflation weakens and some supply constraints are resolved. However, many uncertainties remain for America’s small businesses in the retail sector, and we have no doubt that the coming year will prove as eventful and potentially more opportunistic than those of recent past.”

For More, See:

‘Thrift Shop Near Me’ Searches on the Rise in the U.S. — and Abroad

Start-ups: Order Clothes to Your Office, Search Engine Just for Vintage

Rose Bowl Flea Market Going Online Via Free People

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWD

Mented Cosmetics Closes Series A, Plans International Launch

Click here to read the full article. Mented Cosmetics has closed a $5 million Series A round led by Corazon Capital and CircleUp Growth Partners. Mented plans to use the capital to build the team and grow distribution with Ulta Beauty, Target and begin international expansion, said KJ Miller, cofounder and chief executive officer. More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 Miller and cofounder Amanda Johnson launched Mented in 2017 with nude lipsticks meant to work across skin tones. The duo raised $1 million that year, becoming the 15th and 16th Black women...
MAKEUP
WWD

Meet Hi Noona, The Juice Shop Marrying Beauty and Korean Culture

Click here to read the full article. When ideating her next career moves, former beauty editor Stella Pak paints beauty and juices with the same brush — literally. Pak, who opened the juice shop and café Hi Noona last year in New York’s East Village, decorated the space by repurposing old makeup samples and lipsticks to paint one of the shop’s walls. “It was a letting-go process,” said Pak, who’s working with brands like Nars Cosmetics and served as V Magazine’s beauty editor. “It’s a part of me and it always will be.”More from WWDGreg Baxtrom and Alex Grunert Open Evi's...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Consumers Take to Online Marketplaces, Survey Says

Click here to read the full article. Consumers are increasingly gravitating toward online marketplace formats for greater convenience, value and variety, according to a survey of 9,000 consumers around the world. The survey, called “The 2022 State of Online Marketplace Adoption,” was released Thursday by Mirakl, an SaaS platform for engineering online marketplaces, but conducted independently by the Schlesinger Group research firm.More from WWDBritish Brand Joules Expanding in the U.S. One Door at a TimeThey Are Wearing: Milan Men's Fashion Week 20221017 Alyx 9SM RTW Fall 2022 Consumers from Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. — 1,000...
INTERNET
WWD

All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated Jan. 14 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
WWD

Intermix Is Latest Retailer to Partner With NuOrder

Click here to read the full article. Intermix is the latest retailer to partner with NuOrder by Lightspeed to drive its digital business transformation and strengthen and accelerate the retailer’s hyper-localized strategy, both online and in-store. The technology will enable Intermix, which has 31 boutiques and an e-commerce channel, to analyze their assortments across categories and regions, get products set up on their e-commerce site quicker and complete wholesale orders faster than ever before. Intermix will also use NuOrder by Lightspeed’s tagging capabilities to expand on exclusives and drive personalization.More from WWDIntermix Opens in San FranciscoThey Are Wearing: Milan Men's Fashion...
RETAIL
WWD

First Insight to Cover All Operating Expenses for Retail Orphan Initiative Fundraiser

Click here to read the full article. First Insight said today that it will donate $50,000 to cover all of the operating expenses of the Retail Orphan Initiative‘s upcoming “SuperFriday” fundraiser while also establishing the 100% Club, which will enable “all other personal and company contributions to go directly to help children in need.” The next-generation experience management technology company said in a statement that the Retail Orphan Initiative (RetailROI) is a 501(c)(3) organization “whose purpose is to raise awareness and provide real solutions for the more than 400 million vulnerable children worldwide.”More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother...
CHARITIES
WWD

ESW Global Voices Survey Reveals Consumer Sentiment Toward Returns

Click here to read the full article. Amid post-holiday consumers — who largely shopped online during the holiday season — are returning unwanted items at a skyrocketing rate. However, according to the Global Voices: Cross-Border Shopper Insights report, a new survey conducted by the global direct-to-consumer e-commerce company, ESW, younger consumers are largely choosing to keep unwanted items. In fact, 56 percent of Gen Z and Millennial consumers will hold on to products.More from WWDWhat Went Down at WWD's Style DimensionThey Are Wearing: Milan Men's Fashion Week 20221017 Alyx 9SM RTW Fall 2022 Notably, ESW’s data found that Gen Z and Millennials...
RETAIL
WWD

December Retail Sales Drop 1.9 Percent, Despite 2021 Gains

Click here to read the full article. Retail sales ended a year of historic, pandemic-driven gains with a fizzle.  Total retail and food service sales in December slipped a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent from November where economists were looking for month-to-month sales to stay flat. More from WWD'Euphoria' Season Two Fashion MomentsRevisiting Tom Brady's Style Over the YearsPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That' Against a year earlier, sales were up 16.9 percent, according to the Census Bureau’s sales tally, released Friday. Fashion showed similar trends. December sales at apparel and accessories stores fell 3.1 percent from November, but were up 29.5 percent...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Richie
WWD

Janessa Leone Ventures Into Clothing With Made in USA Regenerative Wool Sweaters

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles hat and accessories designer Janessa Leone, a favorite of Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift and others, is launching her first clothing line. Made from regenerative, carbon negative wool in partnership with Shaniko Wool Co. in Oregon, the Reciproque sweater collection is a reimagining of fashion consumption and production for the designer, highlighting the relationship between what we wear and the land where it is sourced.More from WWDGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful PartnershipPeter Dundas D7 Collection In the works for two years, the project was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Paris Beauty Retail Safari

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” Charles Dickens wrote, and such a paradox aptly characterize Paris’ beauty retail scene of today. The bad retail news was that stores in the French capital — like everywhere else in the world — have been open and shut accordion-style numerous times over during the past two years, due to the coronavirus pandemic that keeps raging on.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 And yet, new formats featuring all categories of...
RETAIL
WWD

Zara Taps Susan Fang for Chinese New Year Crossover

Click here to read the full article. Fast-fashion powerhouse Zara is teaming with fashion designer Susan Fang on its first major designer collaboration for the Chinese market, following a sold-out capsule with South Korean brand Ader Error last year. The collaboration with the Chinese designer, which includes 22 pieces of women’s wear, men’s wear, kids’ wear and accessories, will be on sale from Monday ahead of the Chinese New Year, both online and in selected flagship stores in Bejing, Shanghai and Chengdu.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Target's 2021...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Italian Company Barberino’s Has ‘Peaky Blinders’ Fans Covered

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Those who are familiar with the Shelby name know that the charismatic family at the center of the “Peaky Blinders” period crime TV series exudes ruthlessness and style in equal doses. But the gripping story lines and dapper looks contributed to the popularity of the show just as much as the iconic haircuts, which have inspired a generation of men to opt for short crops with shaved sides since the series premiered in 2013. Italian men’s beauty player Barberino’s is looking to bank on this resonance in the lead-up to the show’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Shop#Small Business Loan#Thrift Store#Shopping#Ios#Lavintagemap Com#La Vintage Map#Nyc Vintage Map#Archive Atelier#The Gorky L A Each#Western Gifts
WWD

Richemont Recruits Seasoned Executive for AZ Factory

Click here to read the full article. Compagnie Financière Richemont has recruited a seasoned executive for its fledgling AZ Factory business. WWD has learned that Mauro Grimaldi, most recently chief executive officer of Printemps International, has been named strategic adviser to Philippe Fortunato, CEO of Fashion & Accessories Maisons at Richemont.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Designers and Celebrities Pay Tribute to Alber Elbaz in ParisAll the Looks from AZ Factory Tribute Show to Alber Elbaz It is understood that Grimaldi will focus primarily on the operational management of AZ Factory to accompany its future development. Grimaldi’s appointment comes a few...
BUSINESS
WWD

Silhouette Eyewear Launches E-commerce in the U.S.

Click here to read the full article. Silhouette has launched e-commerce in the U.S., the brand’s largest market. The Austria-based eyewear company first expanded its digital footprint in 2020 with a virtual try-on tool, and now with the e-store  at Silhouette.com, customers will be able to shop the company’s entire range of sunglasses.More from WWDSilmo Paris Eyewear Trade ShowThe Key Eyewear Trends for 2021 Seen at MidoAccessories Trends From the Spring 2020 New York Fashion Week Runways “The goal of our online strategy is to create an emotional impact and a powerful brand experience for Silhouette customers in the digital space. We...
APPAREL
WWD

ThredUp Names HR Expert Coretha Rushing to Board

Click here to read the full article. The pandemic has put a bright spotlight on the human part of human resources, forcing companies of all stripes to look hard at a whole suite of work-life basics — from diversity and inclusion to remote staffing.  It’s a set of fundamental changes that even the more forward-leaning companies are trying to take on by tapping into more expertise and fresh viewpoints. More from WWD'Euphoria' Season Two Fashion MomentsRevisiting Tom Brady's Style Over the YearsPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That' Witness ThredUp Inc.’s latest move, bringing in HR veteran Coretha Rushing as its...
BUSINESS
WWD

Omicron Variant Refocuses Beauty on Health, Wellness

Click here to read the full article. Makeup and self-expression are making way for a renewed interest in health and wellness, new data shows. According to Trendalytics, the firm’s top trends for January include an array of health-focused ingredients and concerns, such as quercetin, sea moss, the antioxidant CoQ10, among others.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series “People are focused on their health and their immune systems,” said Kristin Breakell, content marketing manager, Trendalytics. “That concern translates over into skin care.” Breakell added that the trends intersect with...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
WWD

Ren Clean Skincare Names Michelle Brett CEO

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Ren Clean Skincare has named Michelle Brett as its new chief executive officer. She succeeds Arnaud Meysselle in the position. Meysselle, who steered Ren for five years, has left the beauty company.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Brett formerly worked at Living Proof ­— which, like Ren, is owned by Unilver Prestige — most recently as its senior vice president of sales and vice president of retail sales, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has also worked at Caudalie, Jonathan Product and L’Occitane. At...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Wellness Brand Brown Girl Jane Bottles 25 Years of Neuroscientific Research to Offer Mood-boosting Fragrances

Click here to read the full article. Wellness brand Brown Girl Jane has launched its first fragrance line, “Wanderlust,” offering three scents developed for mood-boosting benefits. “We’ve always known that wellness comes in so many different forms, and the goal of our brand was always to challenge the status quo of the whole wellness industry and what it looked like for far too long, but also just to provide really innovative and disruptive solutions in forms that we had never seen before and felt before,” said Brown Girl Jane chief executive officer Malaika Jones, who launched the brand in January 2020...
SKIN CARE
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Jeff Bezos Style Crisis

Click here to read the full article. We’re still trying to recover from the Casablanca silk ’70s boogie printed blouse worn by Jeff Bezos on New Year’s Eve. The skintight number was finished with heart-shaped sunglasses and tight white pants, making his midlife crisis official. Below, WWD ponders how he got here. Space cowboy: 1 A space cowboy is nothing new, and if done correctly it has the potential to be quite sexy. Safe to say this failed to launch.More from WWDMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Couples' Style in PhotosRevisiting Tom Brady's Style Over the Years'And Just Like That' Premiere Celebrity...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Artist Eric Haze Designs Spyder’s Olympic Uniforms

Click here to read the full article. New York-based artist Eric Haze is helping the U.S. ski teams up their fashion game. Haze worked with Spyder to design the uniforms for the U.S. Alpine Ski, Freestyle Ski and Freeski teams for the Winter Olympics, scheduled to kick off next month in Beijing. Spyder, which is owned by Authentic Brands Group, has been an official apparel partner of the U.S. Ski Team since 1989 and will be represented by more than 60 athletes at the upcoming Games.More from WWDSpyder RTW Fall 2021JW Anderson Lets Go With a 'Silly,' Noisy, Tactile Collection for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy