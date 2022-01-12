Monroe over Perth Amboy - Girls basketball recap
Evangelina Francisco led Monroe with 18 points in its 66-17 win against Perth Amboy in Monroe. Avery Labaska and Haley Higgins were the other two top...www.nj.com
Evangelina Francisco led Monroe with 18 points in its 66-17 win against Perth Amboy in Monroe. Avery Labaska and Haley Higgins were the other two top...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0