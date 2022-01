A rumor began circulating earlier from YouTuber OldBoi that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl was not expected to meet its current release date of April 28, 2022. While OldBoi has been correct before when it came to leaks about the game, the rumor was just that until GSC Game World chose to make an official statement on the matter. It was stated that the company planned to announce the delay during their next gameplay showcase, and they probably were, but perhaps because this information was leaked the company chose to quickly confirm it.

